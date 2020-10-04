Fast News

At least 35 million have tested positive for Covid-19 with at least 1,037,000 killed by the virus. Here are the updates for October 4:

A police officer wears a protective face mask in Westminster as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in London, Britain on April 9, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, October 4, 2020

Mexico reports 4,863 new cases

Mexico's confirmed virus cases rises to 757,953, according to the health ministry, with a total reported death toll of 78,880.

Authorities reported 4,863 new cases and 388 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to limited testing.

Britain reports record daily coronavirus cases

Britain has reported 12,872 new Covid-19 cases, a record daily figure for the country, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting delay and saying the numbers in coming days would include additional cases.

The government's website said a technical issue had delayed publishing a number of new cases.

At 12,872, the number of daily cases reported almost doubled from the 6,968 reported on Friday, smashing the previous biggest daily toll of 7,143, which was recorded on Tuesday.

South Africa records 1,883 new cases

South Africa has recorded 1,883 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of infections to 679,716.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that 29 people died from the virus during the same period, bringing fatalities to 16,938.

The minister said the nation has conducted 4.2 million tests since the virus was first detected in the country.

Juve players in isolation after two staff test positive

Italian champions Juventus have announced that their entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for the virus.

Juventus, who are scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were "neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff".

"This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group," the club said in a statement.

Nepal Prime Minister's advisers test positive

Three advisers to Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli say they have tested positive for the virus, which has claimed the lives of 528 people in the country.

Oli's press, political and foreign affairs advisers told Reuters they had been infected and were isolating themselves.

An assistant working for Oli also tested positive, they added.

Oli has previously tested negative but had yet to take a test after his associates tested positive, press adviser Surya Thapa said.

