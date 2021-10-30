Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 246M people and killed over 5M globally. Here are the virus-related updates for October 30.

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in El Alto, Bolivia, September 17, 2021. (AP)

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Britain sends millions more Covid doses to developing nations

Britain will send 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to developing countries by the end of this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell other world leaders at the G20 summit that this is a much-needed step to speed up the post-pandemic economic recovery.

In 2022, Britain will donate at least 20 million more Oxford-AstraZeneca doses and also donate all the 20 million Janssen doses ordered by the government to the COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and the GAVI vaccine alliance.

Previously, Britain said in a statement it had delivered 10 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to the Covax vaccine-sharing facility, with 10 million more to be delivered in the coming weeks, taking the total to 30.6 million in 2021.

Tonga to impose lockdown after first Covid case detected

Tongans flocked to vaccination centres after the government warned the main island Tongatapu might be plunged into lockdown next week after recording its first Covid-19 case.

The infected person was among 215 people on a repatriation flight from the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

A routine test on arrival on Thursday, while in compulsory managed isolation, returned a positive result the following day.

Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa warned islanders to prepare for the possibility of a lockdown if more cases emerge but said there was no need for immediate action as it could take "more than three days" before a person with the virus becomes contagious.

The tiny Pacific kingdom, about 1,800 kilometres (1,100 miles) northeast of New Zealand, had been among only a handful of countries to escape the virus that has affected billions worldwide and claimed nearly five million lives.

Covid vaccines are more protective than past infection, new research shows

Health officials offered more evidence that vaccinations offer better protection against Covid-19 than immunity from a prior infection.

Unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were 5 times more likely to get Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people who didn't have a prior infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded in a new study.

The study looked at data from nearly 190 hospitals in nine states. The researchers counted about 7,000 adult patients who were hospitalised this year with respiratory illnesses or symptoms similar to those of Covid-19.

About 6,000 of them had been fully vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines three to six months before they wound up in hospitals. The other 1,000 were unvaccinated but had been infected with Covid-19 three to six months earlier.

About 5 percent of the vaccinated patients tested positive for the coronavirus versus about 9 percent of the unvaccinated group.

FDA approves Pfizer Covid-19 shots in young kids

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

On Friday, the FDA cleared kid-size doses- just a third of the amount given to teens and adults-for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.

On Tuesday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make more detailed recommendations on which youngsters should get vaccinated, with a final decision by the agency’s director expected shortly afterwards.

Once the CDC issues its ruling, eligible kids will get two shots, three weeks apart.

Brazil records 394 new deaths

Brazil has reported 394 new Covid-19 deaths and 11,965 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

Brazil has now registered 607,462 deaths due to the virus, the world's second-highest death toll behind the United States

Eleven states sue Biden administration over vaccine rule

The jointly-filed lawsuits argue that the vaccine requirement for federal contractors violates federal law. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a separate challenge.

The states asked a federal judge to block Biden’s requirement arguing that the new rule violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power.

Mainland China reports 78 new cases

Mainland China continues to report new cases, up to 78 from 64 one day earlier.

Of the new infections, 59 were locally transmitted cases, up from 48 days earlier, according to a National Health Commission statement.

Most new local cases were in northern China, with infections reported in Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Beijing and Ningxia.

Mexico reports 4,001 new cases

Mexico's latest confirmed coronavirus cases saw 4,001 additional infections and 320 more fatalities, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 287,951 and the total number of cases to 3,802,287.

Officials have said the ministry's official figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths due to a lack of widespread testing.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies