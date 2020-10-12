Fast News

More than 37.7 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 globally, while over a million have died from the virus. Here are the updates for October 12:

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on October 7, 2020. (AFP)

Monday, October 12, 2020

British PM Johnson to outline new virus lockdown system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to present a new three-tiered alert system for coronavirus cases in England, with northwestern Liverpool expected to be the only city placed in the top category.

Like governments throughout Europe, Johnson's conservative cabinet is seeking to balance bringing down the rate of new infections against concern about the economy and frustration among voters.

The new alert system, which will classify all areas as either "medium", "high" or "very high" risk, is an attempt to bring transparency and uniformity to restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the disease.

Johnson is set to present the system in parliament on Monday afternoon and MPs will be called to vote on the measures later in the week, a source in his office said.

The national death toll from coronavirus in Britain is more than 42,000, which is the worst in Europe.

China reports 21 new virus cases

Mainland China has reported 21 new cases, matching the number of new cases a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections that originated from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, rose to 32 from 23 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in Mainland China now stands at 85,578, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,6 34.

Mexico's virus cases rise to 817,503

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 3,175 new cases and 139 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 817,503 cases and 83,781 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Singapore and Indonesia to open border for business

Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to reopen borders between the two countries for essential business and official travel after they were shut to curb the spread of the virus.

Indonesia has recorded over 333,000 cases, the second-highest rate in Southeast Asia behind the Philippines, and its capital Jakarta has been subject to strict social curbs. Singapore, meanwhile, is seeing just a handful of cases daily.

Those who meet the requirements for the arrangement will be subject to pre- and post-travel swab tests, the foreign ministries of the neighbouring countries said in a joint statement.

Soaring virus infection puts more French cities on alert

Two more French cities have joined Paris and Marseille and four others in maximum alert status to fight back the virus, surgical strikes with strict new measures to stop the spread of infections.

The prefecture of Montpellier, in the south, announced a maximum alert status for the city and surrounding towns starting Tuesday. Measures include the closing of cafes and bars. The southwest city of Toulouse was doing likewise after a day of meetings between mayors of surrounding towns and the prefect, the local state authority, the Toulouse newspaper La Depeche reported.

Soaring infections and increased hospitalisations put four other cities on the maximum alert list on Saturday: Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne in the southeast and Lille in the north.

National health authorities reported on Saturday nearly 26,900 new daily infections in 24 hours.

South Africa registers 1,575 new cases

South Africa has recorded 1,575 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 692,471.

The country's health ministry said at least 107 more people died of the virus, putting the total number of fatalities at 17,780.

Recoveries exceed 623,765 and over 4.4 million tests have been performed since the first case was reported in the country in March.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies