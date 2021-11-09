Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 250M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 9:

Protesters rally against coronavirus disease restrictions and vaccine mandates in Wellington, New Zealand, November 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Thousands protest in New Zealand against vaccine mandates

New Zealand beefed up security measures at its parliament as thousands of people gathered to protest against vaccine mandates and government lockdowns.

All but two entrances to the parliament building, known as the Beehive, were closed off in the presence of unprecedented levels of police and security personnel, as mostly unmasked protesters marched through central Wellington and congregated outside parliament.

Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from the virus

Unvaccinated people are 16 times more likely to end up in intensive care units or die from the virus, Australia's New South Wales state said in a report, with officials urging people to get inoculated as Australia begins to live with the virus.

The data from New South Wales (NSW) health department out late on Monday showed only 11 percent of people out of 412 who died from the Delta outbreak over four months through early October were fully vaccinated. The average age of those deaths was 82.

Strict vaccine mandate begins for Los Angeles businesses

Before feasting on pancakes, burgers and milkshakes inside the Fred 62 diner in Los Angeles, patrons must now fork over proof of their vaccines for a waiter's inspection under new city virus rules that are among the country's strictest.

The greasy spoon, famous for putting an LA spin on diner food, is one of thousands of businesses across the city where patrons were required to show proof of their vaccination status as the new measures aimed at slowing the spread of the

Brazil has 126 deaths

Brazil has had 5,638 new cases of the novel virus reported in the past 24 hours, and 126 deaths from the virus, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 21,886,077 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 609,573, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

China reports 62 cases

China reported 62 new confirmed coronavirus cases compared with 89 a day earlier, its health authority said.

Of the new infections, 43 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 65 a day earlier.

