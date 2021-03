Fast News

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.5M people and infected over 116M worldwide. Here's the latest developments for March 6:

Walt Disney Co's Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Southern California closed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus in Anaheim, California, US, March 14, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Brazil reports 75,495 new coronavirus cases, 1,800 deaths

Brazil recorded 75,495 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,800 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered nearly 10.9 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 262,770, according to ministry data.

Britain reports 5,947 new cases

Britain reported 5,947 new Covid-19 cases, down from 6,573 a day earlier, government data showed after a delay in the publication of daily statistics.

Earlier, Britain had reported that over 21 million people had received a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and that there had been 236 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Saudi Arabia eases some coronavirus-related restrictions

Saudi Arabia said it will ease coronavirus-related restrictions on entertainment and events and reopen cinemas, gyms and sports centres starting March 7, the state news agency reported, citing a source in the ministry of interior.

Authorities will increase inspection campaigns to ensure adherence to remaining measures such as restricting the number of gatherings in social events to 20 people only.

Great apes at San Diego zoo receive first Covid vaccines

Nine great apes at San Diego Zoo have become the first non-human primates given Covid-19 vaccinations, officials at the California zoo said.

Four orangutans and five bonobos were given two doses each of an experimental vaccine created specifically for animals by a veterinary pharmaceutical company.

The inoculations were carried out after eight gorillas at the same world-famous zoo contracted the virus from human staff in January.

Daily cases continue above 2,000 in Greece

Greek authorities reported 2,215 new cases with the Attica region remaining the epicentre, reporting almost half with 1,057 infections.

Professor of paediatric infectious diseases Vana Papaevangelou said the viral load has doubled in the last 15 days, with the number of active infections reaching 16,500.

Another 32 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total since the first case was detected In Greece to 6,664.

It has confirmed 201,677 infections since the start of the pandemic.

California relaxes Covid reopening rules for Disneyland, stadiums from April



California paved the way for Disneyland, other theme parks, and outdoor stadiums to welcome guests sooner than expected as it relaxed reopening criteria following a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases and pressure from operators.

The move announced by the state health department will permit ballparks, stadiums, and mega-attractions including Disneyland, Magic Mountain, and Universal Studios to admit visitors from April 1, according to conditions in their county, and at reduced capacities.

Only outdoor activities are affected by the changes, which come as California's governor Gavin Newsom faces mounting pressure and a bid to recall him from office over his handling of the pandemic.

Theme parks will only be allowed to reopen if their county drops below the state's most-restrictive coronavirus "tier," and then initially at 15 percent capacity and for California residents only.

China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases



Mainland China reported 10 new Covid-19 cases, compared with nine cases a day earlier, said the country's national health authority.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 23 from 12 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,962, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Ecuador to allow municipalities to directly import vaccines



Ecuador's health ministry said it would allow municipalities to directly purchase vaccines against the novel coronavirus, provided they comply with requirements laid out in the central government's vaccination plan.

The approval comes after the country's largest cities of Guayaquil, Quito and Cuenca requested that President Lenin Moreno allow them to import vaccines due to the slow progress of the government's plan.

The government says it has administered the first dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine to some 53,000 people, namely healthcare workers in hospitals dedicated to treating Covid-19 patients, and the elderly living in nursing homes.

