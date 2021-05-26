Fast News

Novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed close to 3.5 million lives, infecting more than 168.4 million people around the world. Here are updates for May 26

The logo of the Tokyo Olympic Games, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo (Issei Kato / Reuters)

Wednesday, May 26:

Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Japan's Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We ask Prime Minister (Yoshihide) Suga to calmly and objectively assess the situation and decide on the cancellation of the event this summer," the newspaper said in an editorial.

Much of Japan, including host city, Tokyo, remains under a third state of emergency that is widely expected to be extended beyond this month. Poll after poll has shown the majority of the public is opposed to holding the Games this summer, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes and officials descending on a country that has mostly remained closed to foreigners since last year.

By early morning on Wednesday, "Decision to cancel", taken from the title of the Asahi newspaper's editorial, had garnered more than 21,000 tweets.

South Koreans no longer need masks outdoors if vaccinated against COVID-19

South Korea announced that masks will no longer be required outdoors from July for those vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 shot.

The move is a bid to encourage older residents to get vaccinated as South Korea aims to immunise at least 70 percent of its 52 million people by September, from just 7% now.

People given at least one dose also will be allowed to gather in larger numbers starting June, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a coronavirus response meeting on Wednesday.

He said all quarantine measures would be adjusted once more than 70% of residents had received their first dose.

South Korea reported 707 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 137,682 infections, with 1,940 deaths.

Thailand witnesses more covid-19 related deaths

Thailand has reported a daily record of 41 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 873 since the pandemic started last year.

The country's coronavirus task force also reported 2,455 new infections, bringing the total of cases to 137,894.

UN official: Conflicts make controlling COVID more difficult can be headline

Despite last year’s UN call for global cease-fires to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, many conflicts never stopped including in Syria, Yemen and Congo and new ones erupted making it more difficult to control the spread of the virus and care for infected people in many countries, the UN humanitarian chief said.

While stressing the link between conflict, Covid-19, and health care at a virtual Security Council meeting on civilians caught in conflict, Lowcock warned that deadly conflicts continued and emerged or got worse.

“At the same time, insecurity, sanctions, counter-terrorism measures and administrative hurdles hindered humanitarian operations,” he said, and the pandemic made aid deliveries more difficult because of suspended flights, border closures, quarantine measures and lockdowns.

“While the need for robust health care systems has perhaps never been greater, paradoxically, health care is under attack,” he said.

“We need political solidarity, investment in basic infrastructure and services,” Maurer said. “We need better protection for civilians and more substantive and broader support for humanitarian action.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies