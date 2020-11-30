Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 62 million people and cut more than 1.4 million lives short. Here are the developments for November 30:

A man walks past a graffiti amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, November 30, 2020

Singapore experts studying effect of Covid on unborn babies

Doctors are studying the impact of Covid-19 on unborn babies in Singapore, where an infant delivered by an infected mother earlier this month had antibodies against the virus but did not carry the disease.

The ongoing study among the city-state's public hospitals adds to international efforts to better understand whether the infection can be transferred during pregnancy, how babies develop antibodies in the womb and whether they offer an effective shield against the virus.

A Singaporean woman, infected with the coronavirus in March when she was pregnant, told local newspaper the Straits Times that doctors said her infant son had antibodies against the virus but was born without the infection.

"It is still unknown whether the presence of these antibodies in a newborn baby confers a degree of protection against Covid-19 infection, much less the duration of protection," said Tan Hak Koon, chairman of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology division at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

First foreign students arrive in Australia since virus closure

International students have arrived in Australia for the first time since the country shut its borders to curb the virus in March, with a charter flight touching down in Darwin.

Australian universities have been leaking cash due to the country's indefinite border closure, which has locked out foreign students who keep the billion-dollar sector afloat.

A plane chartered by Charles Darwin University (CDU) carrying 63 international students arrived in the northern city of Darwin as part of a pilot programme aimed at kickstarting the higher education industry.

The students, from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia, travelled to Singapore to catch the flight and will now spend 14 days in a government quarantine facility.

India cases top 9.4 million

India's virus cases rose by 38,772, the health ministry said, making it the 23rd straight day that daily cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.

The country now has 9.43 million cases, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but daily cases have been dipping since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 443 in the last 24 hours, and now total 137,139.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 11,169 - RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 11,169 to 1,053,869, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 125 to 16,248, the tally showed.

South Africa’s cases top 787,000

South Africa recorded 2,563 new virus cases, bringing the country’s tally to 787,702, the Health Ministry said.

Thirty-eight additional people died from the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 21,477.

The country has conducted more than 5,000,000 tests and over 730,600 patients have recovered.

Global cases now over 63M

Coronavirus cases globally surpassed the grim milestone of 63 million, according to a tracking portal.

The United States is the worst affected country in terms of caseload, followed by India and Brazil.

Mexico reports over 6,000 cases

Mexico reported 6,388 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 196 additional deaths, health ministry data has showed.

The latest tally brought the official number of cases to 1,107,071 with a total death toll of 105,655.

Brazil registers 24,468 new cases

Brazil has registered 24,468additional coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours and 272 new deaths, the nation's Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 6,314,740total confirmed coronavirus cases and 172,833 deaths.

US records 1,210 new deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a total 13,142,997 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 143,333 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,210 to 265,166.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

NYC schools to reopen Dec 7 with weekly testing

New York City's public schools will begin to reopen for in-person learning on Dec. 7, starting with elementary schools for students whose parents agree to a weekly testing regimen for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday.

The nation's largest school system closed less than two weeks ago after the citywide rate of coronavirus tests coming back positive exceeded the 3 percent benchmark agreed to by the mayor and the teachers' union.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies