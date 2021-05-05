Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.2M people and infected over 155M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 6:

A healthcare worker administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Woodbine Racetrack pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto, Canada on May 5, 2021 (Reuters)

Thursday, May 6:

Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech shot for 12 and older

Canada has become the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for ages as young as 12.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, confirmed the decision for ages 12 to 15 and said it will help children return to a normal life.

The US and the European Union are also reviewing it.

The vaccine was previously authorised for anyone 16 or older.

The US Food and Drug Administration is also expected to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for young people by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

The announcement by Canada comes barely a month after the company found that its shot, which is already authorised for those age 16 and older, also provided protection for the younger group.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in late March released preliminary results from a vaccine study of 2,260 US volunteers ages 12 to 15 showing there were no cases of the virus among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 18 among those given dummy shots.

Sharma said the evidence is there that the vaccine is safe and effective in that age group.

Novavax shows 43% efficacy against South African variant

Novavax Inc's vaccine had efficacy of 43% against infections caused by the South African variant in a group that included people with and without HIV, and 51% in people who were HIV negative, according to a new analysis published.

The post-hoc analysis was published in the New England Journal of Medicine along with full data from the company's trial in South Africa, which included nearly 2,700 volunteers who had not been previously infected with the virus.

Results announced in January showed efficacy of 49.4% against symptomatic cases in the South African trial looking at a mixture of the original virus and the South African variant, and 60.1% among those who were HIV-negative.

The study also showed that prior infection with an earlier version of the virus did not reduce the risk caused by the South African variant among people who got placebo shots.

The average age of trial volunteers was 32. Most cases were mild-to-moderate.

WHO hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the United States' support for a global waiver on patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, describing it as a "historic decision".

The WHO chief wrote on Twitter that the move was a step towards vaccine equity, "prioritizing the well-being of all people everywhere at a critical time".

"Now let's all move together swiftly, in solidarity, building on the ingenuity and commitment of scientists who produced life-saving Covid-19 vaccines," he added.

Tedros has for months pleaded for such a patent waiver, an idea backed by India and South Africa, arguing this would help to ramp up production and make vaccines much more accessible for poorer nations.

US President Joe Biden's administration earlier announced its support for a global waiver and will negotiate the terms at the WTO.

While intellectual property rights for businesses are important, Washington "supports the waiver of those protections for Covid-19 vaccines," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

Guatemala receives first batch of Sputnik V vaccines

Guatemala took delivery of its first consignment of Sputnik V vaccines, with 50,000 doses arriving despite Guatemalan concerns Russia could cancel the deal after the confidential vaccine contract was leaked.

Guatemala's government at the end of March acquired 16 million doses from Russia for $79.6 million.

A week later, half the amount was paid and Russia offered to ship 100,000 doses in the last week of April, but the vaccines were delayed.

Over the weekend Guatemalan newspaper El Periodico published the contract online, prompting President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday to suggest in an interview that deal could be canceled due to a breach of confidentiality.

Pedro Brolo, Guatemala's Foreign Minister, at a press conference with a Russian diplomat, said the two sides were working to resolve their differences.

Moderna booster shots sees good data against variants

US biotech firm Moderna announced initial data from a small clinical trial that showed its booster shots improved people's immune responses against key variants of concern.

Forty participants were tested for their levels of neutralising antibodies six to eight months after their primary vaccination series of two shots.

A third shot of either the origin al Moderna vaccine or a variant-specific booster improved antibody levels against two major variants, which were first detected in South Africa and Brazil.

The variant-specific booster performed better than the original shot, producing almost twice as many neutralising antibodies.

The company is also testing a third type of booster, which is a combination of the other two types, and plans to announce results for it soon.

Neutralising antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system that are custom-made to bind to a specific structure of a microbe.

In the case of the coronavirus, these are its spike proteins that dot the surface giving it its distinctive crown-like appearance.

Binding to these spikes prevents the virus from latching on to and invading our cells.

Neutralising antibodies are therefore important first lines of defense that prevent infection.

The immune system does however contain many other key players which, especially among people who were vaccinated against the original virus or previously infected, can kick in and prevent severe disease, even if a variant breaks through and infects the host.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies