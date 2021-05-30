Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 3.54 million people and infected over 170.45 million globally. Follow this thread for all the coronavirus-related developments for May 30:

FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 19, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Sunday, May 30

Canada extends shelf life of AstraZeneca jab by 1 month

Canadian health authorities announced Saturday they were pushing back the expiration date on nearly 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine by one month.

Health Canada said in a statement its approval to extend the shelf life of two lots of vaccine from May 31 to July 1 was supported by "scientific evidence."

A spokesperson for Health Canada said that as of May 22, there were about 49,000 doses of AstraZeneca in the country with an expiration date of May 31.

CBC reported that most were in Ontario province.

Canadian health authorities had previously approved a six-month shelf life for AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

But they said they received information from the company on May 27 including "product stability and mathematical modelling data" that showed the two lots could be safely and effectively used for an extra month.

Mexico reports 2,725 cases, 383 more deaths

Mexico has reported another 2,725 coronavirus cases and an additional 383 deaths, according to health ministry data, bringing the overall number of cases to 2,411,503 and the death toll to 223,455.

More states ease lingering virus rules as vaccine rates rise

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, more US cities and states are shrugging off lingering Covid-19 restrictions as vaccination rates rise and the number of infections falls.

Massachusetts lifted a mask requirement Saturday, a day after New Jersey dropped its mandate. In New York City and Chicago, officials reopened public beaches, though winds and cool temperatures kept crowds away.

Chicago's Navy Pier also reopened retail stores and restaurants, carnival rides, and tour boats and cruises after the pandemic forced months-long closures at the busy tourist destination.

It's one more sign of progress that reflects increasingly positive health data. On Saturday, Illinois' Department of Public Health reported 802 new confirmed and probable infections, the second-lowest one-day total in the last six months.

For businesses nationwide, the improving outlook and long holiday weekend offered a chance to welcome customers back to in-person shopping.

Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, opened its doors to customers for the first time in nearly 14 months Friday.

Masks are still required.

Minnesota lifted all statewide coronavirus restrictions for bars and restaurants Friday, though local governments can maintain their own social distancing and mask rules.

Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker lifted a mask mandate effective Saturday, though face coverings are still required in certain places, including on public transportation.

The state also still encourages unvaccinated people to wear masks in indoor or public areas.

Virginia relaxed its distancing and capacity restrictions on Friday.

Millions of Americans planned to travel over the long weekend, and airports reported some of their highest traffic since the pandemic began.

Venezuela implements second phase of vaccination plan

Inside a state-owned hotel that became a makeshift health center in March 2020, the Venezuelan government implemented the second phase of its Covid-19 vaccination plan.

On Saturday, hundreds of people over 60 attended the Alba Caracas Hotel in the Venezuelan capital to get their first dose of the Russian vaccine Sputnik-V and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

Venezuela began the first phase of vaccination on February 18, focusing on the health, security and education sectors.

Since February, 380,000 doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V have arrived, 3.8 percent of the 10 million vaccines initially agreed in December between the governments of Caracas and Moscow.

Government authorities also announced on Saturday that Venezuela has already paid the total amount required to benefit from the COVAX mechanism.

Through COVAX, created by the United Nations to facilitate equitable access to immunization, 11,374,400 doses of the different range of vaccines provided by COVAX could reach Venezuela according to government figures.

That volume represents 20 percent of the vaccines needed to immunize the Venezuelan population, estimated at around 30 million.

Recently, the Pan American Health Organization indicated that Venezuela had paid $101 million to secure COVAX vaccines, with $18 million remaining to be cancelled.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies