Covid-19 has infected at least 66 million people and killed more than 1.5 million. Here are the developments for December 5:

Saturday, December 5, 2020

South Korea reports 583 new cases

South Korea has reported 583 new coronavirus cases, slightly down from the previous day's 629, the highest in nine months.

This brings the country’s total tally to 36,915, with 540 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported.

Canada surge sees 100,000 new cases in two weeks

Canada's second wave of Covid-19 infections has led to 100,000 new cases reported in just the last two weeks, data compiled by public broadcaster CBC showed.

There has now been a total of 400,031 cases in the country of 38 million people. The illness has been blamed for 12,470 deaths.

It took just 18 days to go from 300,000 to 400,000 cases in a second wave of Covid-19 that has prompted several regions to reintroduce measures to curb its spread.

San Francisco mayor announces stay-at-home order

The mayor of San Francisco has announced she and political leaders across the Bay Area were imposing new lockdown orders and business restrictions in the face of a surge in virus infections.

Mayor London Breed said she was unwilling to wait for a statewide clamp-down announced by California Governor Gavin Newsom, set to be triggered region-by-region based on hospital intensive-care unit admissions.

"What we're seeing now is a spike unlike anything we've seen so far in the pandemic," Breed said in announcing the restrictions during a live-streamed news conference.

The new rules apply across five Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara and San Francisco, as well as the city of Berkeley.

Breed said that 16,208 infections have been documented in San Francisco since the pandemic began. The city has recorded 162 deaths.

Brazil death toll reaches 175,964

Brazil has reported 46,884 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 694 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 6,533,968 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 175,964, according to ministry data

