The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 102 million people around the world, with over 2.2 million fatalities. Following are developments for January 30:

Saturday, January 30, 2021:

Canada to impose hotel quarantine on arriving travellers

Travellers to Canada will have to quarantine in hotels at their own expense and airlines are suspending flights to southern destinations.

New arrivals will have to pay to quarantine in hotels for up to three days under strict supervision, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference.

Ottawa is also stepping up Covid-19 testing while Canadian airlines have agreed to cancel flights to destinations such as Mexico and the Caribbean until the end of April.

Vietnam approves AstraZeneca vaccine

Vietnam's health ministry has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for domestic inoculation, the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved in the country, the government said.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had said Vietnam must try to obtain the vaccine in the first quarter to ensure people's health.

Vietnam has kept its tally to a low 1,739 infections and 35 deaths.

Mexico's cases rise by 16,374

Mexico's health ministry has reported 16,374 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 1,434 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,841,893 cases and 156,579 deaths.

Macron: AstraZeneca vaccine 'quasi-ineffective' for over-65s

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine appeared not to be effective for people over 65 years of age.

Speaking to reporters only hours before the European Medicines Agency recommended the vaccine for adults of all ages, Macron also questioned Britain's decision to delay the second dose of Covid vaccines to inoculate more people.

Macron said there was "very little information" available for the vaccine developed by the British-Swedish company and Oxford University.

"Today we think that it is quasi-ineffective for people over 65," he told the reporters, his office confirmed to AFP.

Coachella canceled due to pandemic

The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 has been canceled by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music festivals in the world, had been cancelled because of the pandemic.

AstraZeneca vaccine applies for full regulatory approval in Brazil

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said that a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc had applied for full regulatory approval, in a positive development for the country's beleaguered vaccine rollout.

The submission, the first of its kind in Brazil, was made by the federally funded Fiocruz Institute, which will manufacture the British vaccine locally. A spokeswoman for AstraZeneca, whose vaccine is already approved for emergency use in Brazil, confirmed the submission.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who says he won't take any Covid-19 shot, is under pressure for overseeing a slow and patchy vaccine rollout, just as a brutal second wave of infections gathers momentum. The AstraZeneca vaccine is the central pillar of the federal government's vaccine plan. It has ordered material to make up to 100 million shots, which will be manufactured by Fiocruz.

