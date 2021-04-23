Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3M people and infected over 145M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for April 23:

Passengers wait to be tested after they arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport after mandatory coronavirus disease testing took effect for international arrivals in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, February 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, April 23:

Oregon: CDC investigating woman's death after J&J vaccine

Oregon health officials said on Thursday that federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a rare blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19.

The Oregon Health Authority learned of the probe on Tuesday, two days after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began the investigation, the agency said. The woman, whose name was not released, received the dose before the CDC ordered a pause on the vaccine amid concerns it could cause dangerous clots.

The woman developed a “rare but serious blood clot in combination with very low platelets,” OHA said in a statement.

Dr Shimi Sharief, senior health advisor for the state's health authority, said the woman's symptoms were consistent with other cases – severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.

China reports 19 new cases vs 6 a day earlier

China reported 19 new Covid-19 cases on April 22, up from six cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 24 from 16 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,566, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Venezuela opposition approves $100M in frozen funds for Covid-19 vaccines

Venezuela's opposition on Thursday agreed to use $100 million in funds frozen in the United States to pay for coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX program, as the South American nation remains one of the slowest in inoculating against the disease.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido and allies have for months been negotiating with the government of President Nicolas Maduro to pay for vaccines using the funds.

The Trump administration froze $342 million in Venezuelan central bank deposits as part of a 2019 program and put them at the disposal of Guaido, who the United States recognises as the country's legitimate president.

"We are making a new effort to meet what is most needed today by approving an additional $100 million for vaccines against Covid-19," Guaido wrote in a tweet.

That adds to $30 million previously approved for COVAX payments from the same pool of funds, Guaido's allies said in a statement.

UK vaccination studies find significant drop in infections

Covid-19 infections in adults of all ages fell by 65 percent after a first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine in UK research, which scientists said showed the real-world impact of the nation's immunisation campaign against the pandemic.

Crucially, the research was conducted at a time when a new and more infectious variant of the coronavirus, called B1.1.7, was dominant in Britain, but still found vaccination was just as effective in elderly people and those with underlying health conditions as it was in the young and healthy.

"These real-world findings are extremely promising," Health Minister James Bethell said in a statement as the data were published. He said they showed Britain's Covid-19 vaccination programme – one of the world's fastest – was having a "significant impact."

The data come from two studies that are part of the Covid-19 Infection Survey – a collaboration between Oxford University, the government's health department, and the Office of National Statistics. Both studies were published online as preprints on Friday and have not yet been peer-reviewed.

WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

The World Health Organization's vaccine advisors called on Thursday for more data on the incidence of blood clots in people who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine outside Europe.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunisation updated their guidance on the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus jab, rewriting the section on precautions in light of data from Europe on clotting.

"WHO continues to support the conclusion that the benefits of these vaccines outweigh the risks," the UN agency stressed in a statement.

South African virus variant fuels record Cuban Covid-19 cases

Cuba reported a record 1,207 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as the arrival of more contagious new virus variants like the one first discovered in South Africa fuels its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

While the government in the Caribbean's largest island did a good job initially at containing infections, the opening of borders in November without requiring negative Covid-19 tests and subsequent year-end socialising sparked a surge in cases that a lockdown and curfew have failed to curb.

Health authorities, who complain of a low risk perception among Cubans, have said many of the institutions dedicated to Covid-19 patients are full and they are seeking to open new centres to take in suspected cases and patients.

However, Cuba's vaunted medical system is not near the breaking point, they say.

Mexico reports 3,708 new cases, 498 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 3,708 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 498 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,319,519 infections and 214,095 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Brazil sees 2,027 new deaths

Brazil recorded 45,178 new cases of coronavirus and 2,027 new Covid-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

More than 380,000 Brazilians have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, the official data show, the second highest total in the world after the United States.

Canada to suspend passenger flights from India, Pakistan over Covid-19 fears

Canada's government said it would temporarily bar passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days starting on Thursday as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The centre-left Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acted after prominent right-leaning politicians complained Ottawa had not done enough to combat a third wave of infections ripping through Canada.

The ban, which takes effect at 11.30 pm (0330 GMT Friday), does not affect cargo flights.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies