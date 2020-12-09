Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 68.5 million people and claimed at least 1.5 million lives globally. Here are updates for December 9

High school students make their way to and from sitting 'Susi' college admissions exams, outside the gates of Yonsei university in Seoul on December 8, 2020. (AFP)

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

South Korea reports second-highest new cases amid new wave

South Korea has reported 686 new cases as it battles the third wave of infection that is threatening to overwhelm its medical system.

The daily tally was the second-highest since the start of the pandemic, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

New cases have been consistently around 600 over the past week.

Tougher social distancing rules took effect on Tuesday, including unprecedented curfews on restaurants and most other businesses.

The government has also introduced a new testing method to cater to surging demand and eased rules to release some recovered patients faster to free up hospital beds.

The government has signed deals with four global drugmakers to procure Covid-19 vaccines for 44 million people. South Korea's total infections stand at 39,432, with 556 deaths.

Ukraine reports record daily coronavirus-related deaths

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine has jumped to 276 from the previous record of 257 fatalities registered in November, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

He also said 12,585 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 845,343 cases with 14,204 deaths.

UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86 percent efficacy

An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm has 86 percent efficacy against the virus, the United Arab Emirates Health Ministry said, citing an interim analysis of a human trial underway there.

The Gulf Arab state has been conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine since July and in September approved its emergency use for certain groups.

The analysis also shows a "99 percent seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody and 100 percent effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease", the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency.

It also said it had registered the vaccine, without elaborating.

The vaccine, which uses an inactivated virus, unable to replicate human cells, to trigger immune responses, requires two doses, past trial data has shown.

Biden vows 100M vaccinations in first 100 days

President-elect Joe Biden laid out his plan to fight the virus pandemic during his first 100 days in office, saying his administration would vaccinate 100 million Americans, push to reopen schools and strengthen mask mandates.

"In 100 days, we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better," said Biden, who takes office on January 20. "Whatever your politics or point of view, mask up for 100 days."

Record hunger in the Philippines as restrictions bite

Charities are struggling to meet the ever-growing demand for food as millions of families go hungry across the Philippines.

Covid-19 restrictions have crippled the economy and thrown many out of work.

"I've never seen hunger at this level before," said Jomar Fleras, executive director of Rise Against Hunger in the Philippines, which works with more than 40 partners to feed the poor.

Germany reports 20,815 cases - RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 20,815 to 1,218,524, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 590 to 19,932, the tally showed.

Cruise cut short as passenger tests positive

A passenger onboard a Royal Caribbean “cruise to nowhere" has been diagnosed with the virus, prompting the vessel to return early to Singapore.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that a guest on the Quantum of the Seas ship “tested positive for the virus after checking in with our medical team."

“We identified and isolated all guests and crew who had close contact with this guest, and each of those individuals has subsequently tested negative for the virus," it said.

Hong Kong reimposes ban on restaurant dining

Hong Kong is reimposing a ban on in-restaurant dining after 6 pm (10:00 GMT) and closing gyms, beauty parlors, and other businesses and public venues as it tries to get a grip on the latest surge of infections in the territory.

Restaurants may only provide takeout between 6 pm (10:00 GMT) and 5 am (21:00 GMT Wednesday) and while open, must limit numbers of patrons to 50 percent of capacity.

Enforcement of the new measures will begin Thursday and remain in effect for two weeks. Hong Kong has already limited public gatherings to just two people and closed bars and other entertainment venues.

Hong Kong reported an additional 100 cases, bringing its two-week total to 1,274. Most are cases of local transmission and the origins of 303 remain unknown, according to the government’s Center for Health Protection.

China reports 15 new cases

Mainland China has reported 15 new Covid-19 cases for December 8, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said 11 of the new cases were imported infections originating overseas. It also reported four new local infections in Sichuan province.

New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to one from five cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in China now stands at 86,661. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Surge in Mexico continues

Mexico's health ministry has reported 11,006 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 800 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,193,255 cases and 110,874 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Canadian province ups restrictions amid surge

Canada's Alberta is restricting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms in an effort to fight the highest rate of new coronavirus infection of any province in the country.

Alberta was the only province without a province-wide mask requirement. Conservative Premier Jason Kenney is now imposing a province-wide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, and is banning social gatherings of any size indoors or out.

Kenney is also ordering the closure of recreation centers, libraries, theaters and personal service providers such as hair salons, barbers and nail bars.

Infection numbers have also been over 1,000 since Nov. 24 and more than 1,600 a day for almost a week.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies