Chile looks to making vaccine mandatory

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 86 million people globally and claimed over 1.8 million lives. Here are the updates for January 5:

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are pictured on a table as nurses prepared to vaccinate residents and staff at Gulf Shore Care Center in Florida, US on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 (AP)

January 6:

Three inactive Turkish-made vaccines ready for human trials

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 17 different vaccine candidates are currently being developed in Turkey, and among them, three candidates have applied to the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency to begin human trials.

"Our inactive vaccine that is in human experiment phase is about to start Phase 2. It is expected to start Phase 3 in April."

Koca added that a Virus-Like Particle vaccine, which is unique in the world, will be tested on humans soon.

He said Turkey's scientific capacity is competent enough to conduct research and development activities for all vaccine types.

"I believe the scientific and technical background of our country and the ambition and efforts of our scientists will bring us the best vaccines."

Grammy awards postponed until March

The Grammy awards celebrating music slated for January 31 in Los Angeles have been postponed until March due to Covid-19, which has been rapidly spreading in California.

The Recording Academy behind the gala did not immediately respond to AFP inquiries but updated the events listing on its website, setting the ceremony's new date as March 21.

The 63rd annual ceremony's delay comes less than a month before it was set to take place in the shadow of the pandemic, which has dealt devastating blows to the music industry.

The organisation had said the show set for late January would be mostly virtual, but had not released specific plans.

Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch are the top nominees at the normally star-studded gala.

Comedian Trevor Noah was set to host the 2021 show, and it wasn't immediately clear if that was still the plan.

Fauci: US could soon give 1 million vaccinations a day

The US could soon be giving at least a million virus vaccinations a day despite the sluggish start, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, even as he warned of a dangerous next few weeks as the virus surges.

The slow pace is frustrating health officials and a desperate public alike, with only about a third of the first supplies shipped to states used as of Tuesday morning, just over three weeks into the vaccination campaign.

“Any time you start a big program, there’s always glitches. I think the glitches have been worked out,” the nation's top infectious disease expert told The Associated Press.

Vaccinations have already begun speeding up, reaching roughly half a million injections a day, he pointed out.

Now, with the holidays over, “once you get rolling and get some momentum, I think we can achieve 1 million a day or even more,” Fauci said.

He called President-elect Joe Biden’s goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days “a very realistic, important, achievable goal.”

It’s an optimistic prediction considering the logistical hurdles facing states and counties as they struggle to administer rationed vaccine supplies amid rising hospitalisations.

Puerto Rico to reopen beaches, relax curfew

Puerto Rico’s new governor announced Tuesday that he will reopen beaches, marinas and pools, eliminate a Sunday lockdown and shorten a curfew that has been in place since the pandemic began to control the number of cases.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi stressed alcohol will be banned at beaches and other places, and that social distancing is required between people who are not family members, with no large groups allowed to gather.

Meanwhile, the new curfew will run from 11pm to 5am and face masks remain mandatory.

He said the new measures go into effect January 8 and will be in place for 30 days but can be amended any time if there's a spike in cases.

Chile looks to making vaccine mandatory

Chilean lawmakers presented a bill before Congress that would make vaccinations mandatory as the country's center-right government pushes to inosculate the majority of its population by mid-year.

The bill would modify the country's health code, which already requires vaccination against smallpox, whooping cough and other diseases, according to the opposition Christian Democracy party lawmakers who submitted the legislation.

Chile was the first country in South America to begin a COVID-19 vaccination program.

The Andean nation is also among the best positioned in the region for vaccine supply, having struck deals with AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE , and China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

