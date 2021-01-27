Fast News

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 100 million people around the world, with over 2.1 million fatalities. Here are updates for January 27:

People stand at a vaccination site after receiving a dose of a coronavirus disease vaccine in Shanghai, China on January 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, January 27, 2021:

China inoculates over 22M in mass vaccine drive

China has administered about 22.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, a health official said, as the country steps up its campaign ahead of next month's Lunar New Year holidays and the accompanying flurry of travel.

The world's most populous nation has widened its targeted inoculation scheme since mid-December to include more priority groups facing higher risk of virus exposure, in a bid to prevent any outbreaks in winter and spring.

"Overall, the work is progressing in a smooth and orderly manner," Zeng Yixin, vice director of the National Health Commission, told a news conference, referring to the vaccination effort.

China aims to vaccinate 50 million people before the Lunar New Year in February, state media Global Times said this month.

India vaccinates 2 million health workers

India has vaccinated 2 million health workers in less than two weeks and recorded 12,689 new virus positive cases in the past 24 hours, a sharp decline from a peak level of nearly 100,000 in mid-September.

The health Ministry said the daily new cases had fallen below 10,000 on Tuesday with 9,102 cases. The daily new positive cases were 9,304 on June 4 last year.

India’s fatalities dropped to 137 in the past 24 hours from a peak level of 1,089 daily deaths in September. India’s total positive cases since the start of the epidemic have reached 10.6 million, the second highest after the United States with 25.43 million cases.

India started inoculating health workers on January 16 in what is likely the world’s largest vaccination campaign.

Hong Kong turns to 'ambush lockdowns' to fight virus

Hong Kong has begun using "ambush lockdowns" to suddenly close off and test everyone inside neighbourhoods where virus cases have spiked, as a spate of recent outbreaks lay bare the rampant inequality in the wealthy Chinese finance hub.

Police cordoned off a row of densely packed tenement buildings in the Yau Ma Tei area overnight on Tuesday through to Wednesday morning to conduct mandatory tests.

The new tactic involves authorities giving no warning of an impending lockdown.

City leader Carrie Lam said such "ambush style" lockdowns were needed to ensure people did not flee before testers move in.

Mexico near approving Russian vaccine, with little data

Mexico said it is close to granting approval for Russia’s Sputnik V virus vaccine, with lots of spy drama but little public data available.

The approval process described by Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Mexico’s assistant health secretary, sounded like a Cold War spy thriller, and may not foment confidence in the shot.

Lopez-Gatell said a Mexican technical committee on new medications has recommended approving the vaccine, adding only “some details” were lacking for COFEPRIS, the government medical safety commission, to give the final go-ahead.

Biden to reopen 'Obamacare' markets for virus relief

Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Joe Biden plans to reopen the HealthCare.gov insurance markets for a special sign-up opportunity geared to people needing coverage in the pandemic.

Biden is expected to sign an executive order Thursday, said two people familiar with the plan, whose details were still being finalized. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the pending order ahead of a formal announcement.

Although the number of uninsured Americans has grown because of job losses due to the economic hit of virus, the Trump administration resisted calls to authorise a “special enrollment period” for people uninsured in the pandemic.

South Korea adds 559 cases, highest in 10 days

South Korea has reported 599 new virus cases, the highest in 10 days, as health workers scramble to slow infections at religious facilities, which have been a major source throughout the pandemic.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said 112 of the new cases came from the southwestern city of Gwangju, where more than 100 have so far been linked to a missionary training school. An affiliated facility in the central city of Daejeon has been linked to more than 170 infections.

The Seoul metropolitan area reported nearly 300 cases.

Thailand reports 819 cases

Thailand reported 819 new virus cases, taking its total infections to 15,465.

One additional death was reported, bringing total fatalities to 76. More than 700 of the new infections were in Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the most recent outbreak, the Covid-19 taskforce said at a briefing.

Germany reports 13,202 cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 13,202 to 2,161,279, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 982 to 53,972, the tally showed.

US boosting vaccine deliveries

Answering growing frustration over vaccine shortages, President Joe Biden has announced that the US is ramping up deliveries to hard-pressed states over the next three weeks and expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall.

Biden, calling the push a “wartime effort,” said the administration was working to buy an additional 100 million doses of each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines. He acknowledged that states in recent weeks have been left guessing how much vaccine they will have from one week to the next.

Shortages have been so severe that some vaccination sites around the U.S. had to cancel tens of thousands of appointments with people seeking their first shot.

“This is unacceptable," Biden said. "Lives are at stake.”

Mexico reports 7,165 new coronavirus cases, 1,743 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 7,165 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,743 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,778,905 cases and 152,016 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports 75 new mainland Covid-19 cases vs 82 a day earlier



Mainland China has reported 75 new Covid-19 cases, down from 82 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 55 of the new cases were local infections, down from 69 a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 61 from 57 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 89,272. The death toll remains at 4,636.

Cuba's coronavirus cases, death toll surge

Cuba's death toll from the coronavirus reached 200, with authorities reporting nearly as many deaths so far in January as in the six previous months combined, due to an unprecedented acceleration in infections.

While Cuba had just a tenth of the world average of daily infections per capita for much of last year, cases have surged since the government reopened borders in November and loosened restrictions on daily life.

The situation in Cuba is now much worse than at any other point during the pandemic, and edging closer to that world average.

Canada's PM: 'worrying" if EU blocks vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said it would be very worrying if the European Union blocked Canada from getting Covid-19 doses from Europe.

The EU has threatened to impose export controls on vaccines produced within its borders, and warned pharmaceutical companies that have developed coronavirus vaccines with EU aid that it must get its shots on schedule. All of Canada’s vaccines come from Europe.

Trudeau says he spoke to the chief executive of Moderna and he says it was “very clear” that the Canadian contract will be respected. Canada isn’t getting any deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine made in Europe this week, shipments are set to resume next week.

Trudeau says he will work with European allies to ensure there are not any disruptions to the Canadian supply chain.

South Africa records 680 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours



South Africa has recorded 680 new coronavirus deaths, pushing the total number of confirmed fatalities to 41,797 – the highest on the continent, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

Mkhize said the country also detected 6,041 new Covid-19 infections in a 24-hour period, taking the number of confirmed cases to 1,423,578.

He said the coastal province of Kwa-Zulu Natal recorded the highest number of fatalities at 306 followed by 141 deaths reported in Gauteng province, which includes the capital Pretoria and Johannesburg, the country’s largest city.

Other deaths were recorded in the Western Cape Province, the country’s tourism hub, where 95 people succumbed to the virus. The remaining six provinces had just over 100 deaths in total.

Australia set for 10th day of no local Covid-19 cases



Australia is on track for a 10th day of no new local Covid-19 cases with its most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) hoping to ease coronavirus restrictions this week after controlling a fast-spreading cluster.

Australia's most populous state NSW has recorded no local cases for 10 days after low single digit numbers earlier in January.

Victoria state, which is hosting the Australia Open tennis tournament, has gone three weeks without a local case.

Other states and territories which have mostly been Covid-free, some for months, will report daily case numbers later on Wednesday, but are expected to report zero local infections.

Australia's success in curbing small outbreaks, with a total 22,000 local cases since March 2020 and 909 deaths, comes at a time when global coronavirus cases are edging towards 100 million with the death toll surpassing 2 million.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies