Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 435,000 people worldwide since the outbreak started in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 15:

A police officer wearing a face mask is seen outside an entrance of the Xinfadi wholesale market, which has been closed for business after new coronavirus infections were detected, in Beijing, China June 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, June 15

Thailand reports no new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported no new infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,135 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities.

It is the second time in five days that no cases were reported and marked 21 days without a local transmission. There are 2,987 patients who have recovered.

All recent cases have been found in quarantine among those returning from abroad, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Covid-19 task force.

Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen June 18

Hong Kong Disneyland will re-open June 18, as the city looks to gradually restart its economy amid a dwindling of coronavirus infections.

Hong Kong Disneyland, which has been closed since January due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen with limited visitor capacity. It will also introduce social distancing measures in restaurants, rides and other facilities, while suspending activities that require close interaction such as photo sessions with Disney characters, the park said in a press release Monday.

Visitors to the park will also be asked to wear masks, as well as fill out health declaration forms and have their temperature taken upon arrival.

It is the second Disney-branded theme park to re-open globally, following Shanghai Disneyland which opened its doors to guests last month.

Hong Kong’s social distancing measures, which prohibits gatherings of more than eight individuals and limits the capacity of restaurants and eateries, are currently in place until June 18. The city has reported 1,110 cases of coronavirus infections so far, with four deaths.

Germany's cases moves to 186,461 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 192 to 186,461, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by four to 8,791, the tally showed.

China locks down 10 more Beijing neighbourhoods over virus cluster

China is locking now 10 more neighbourhoods in Beijing to try and contain the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a food market, authorities announced Monday.

City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a result, the market and nearby schools would be closed, and people living in ten communities around it placed under lockdown.

Brazil sees over 600 new deaths

Brazil has registered 867,624 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 17,110 new cases since yesterday, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The total Covid-19 death toll rose to 43,332, with 612 new deaths since yesterday.

Mexico's deaths top 17,000

Mexico's health ministry reported 4,147 new confirmed coronavirus infections along with 269 additional fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total in the country to 146,837 cases and 17,141 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.

Colombia's cases rise above 50,000

Reported coronavirus cases in Colombia have risen to over 50,000, the country's health ministry said on Sunday, as neighboring Ecuador approaches the same milestone.

Colombia has reported 50,939 cases of coronavirus and 1,667 deaths. In Ecuador, cases have surpassed 46,700 and deaths stand at 3,896.

New York governor threatens reopening rollback

New York's governor threatened to roll back phased reopening plans Sunday after large crowds gathered outside bars in New York City in violation of coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

Andrew Cuomo said his office had received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations by businesses as New Yorkers flocked to streets to enjoy a weekend of late spring sunshine.

"Lots of violations of social distancing, parties in the street, restaurants and bars ignoring laws," he tweeted.

"Enforce the law or there will be state action," Cuomo warned local authorities.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies