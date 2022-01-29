Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 370M people and killed over 5.6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

The highest number of deaths in the Balkans related to Covid-19 infection per 100 thousand inhabitants was registered in Northern Macedonia, Montenegro, and Bosnia this week. (AP)

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Balkans see highest Covid deaths per 100,000 globally

Balkan countries are placed among the top 10 in Covid-19 fatalities per 100,000 people, according to the data-tracking Johns Hopkins University.

The region also continues to register a record number of the increased number of novel coronavirus cases.

With 630.38 deaths per million, Peru tops the list, followed by Bulgaria with 473.31, Bosnia and Herzegovina with 431.48, Hungary 421.20, Montenegro 408.43, and North Macedonia 398.95, Croatia 334.97 fatalities.

Canada masses security amid anti-vaccine protests

Police in Canada’s capital have called in reinforcements as a planned anti-vaccine mandate protest began to swell in numbers.

Several thousand people are expected in Ottawa as part of a group demanding an end to vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions. Some of the group’s leaders are calling for a peaceful event, but statements from some associated with the group have included threats of violence.

Ottawa police are working with national security agencies to identify any potential threats to public safety, Chief Peter Sloly said during a press briefing.

Easier to produce Covid vaccine shows promise in trials - study

A Covid-19 vaccine that can be produced locally in low- and middle-income countries is yielding promising results in early clinical trials, researchers say.

The NDV-HXP-S vaccine, developed at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, uses an engineered version of the harmless Newcastle disease virus studded with coronavirus spike proteins to teach the immune system to recognize and attack the virus that causes Covid.

Using blood samples from trial participants, researchers found that NDV-HXP-S induces proportionally more antibodies that can neutralize the virus and fewer non-neutralizing antibodies than the current mRNA vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech, they reported on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

