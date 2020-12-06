Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 66 million people and killed over 1.5 million. Here are the developments for December 6:

A Sinopharm staff member holds up a potential Covid-19 vaccine in Beijing on April 10, 2020 (AP via Xinhua News Agency)

Sunday, December 6, 2020

China prepares large-scale rollout of vaccines

Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestically made vaccines, though health officials have yet to say how well they work or how they may reach the country's 1.4 billion people.

Developers are speeding up final testing, the Chinese foreign minister said Thursday during a UN meeting, as Britain issued approval for emergency use of Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine candidate and providers scrambled to set up distribution.

China's fledgling pharmaceutical industry has at least five vaccines from four producers being tested in more than a dozen countries including Russia, Egypt and Mexico.

Health experts say even if they are successful, the certification process for the United States, Europe, Japan and other developed countries might be too complex for them to be used there.

However, China said it will ensure the products are affordable for developing countries.

One developer, China National Pharmaceutical Group, known as Sinopharm, said in November it applied for final market approval for use of its vaccine in China.

Others have been approved for emergency use on health workers and other people deem ed at high risk of infection.

Germany's confirmed cases on the rise

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 17,767 to 1,171,323, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 255 to 18,772, the tally showed.

German police break up banned coronavirus demonstration

German police intervened to break up a demonstration by opponents of coronavirus lockdown measures in the northern city of Bremen after the protest was banned by the country's highest court.

Germany's constitutional court upheld earlier rulings by lower courts that had already denied permission for 20,000 demonstrators to convene in the city centre of Bremen.

However, hundreds of people still gathered, some of them opponents of the government's coronavirus measure s and others part of a counter-demonstration.

Bremen police said on Twitter they were trying to keep the groups apart and break up the banned gathering, as well as urging people to wear face masks.

Last month, police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray in an effort to scatter thousands of protesters in Berlin angry about coronavirus restrictions.

Although most Germans accept the latest "lockdown light" to curb a second wave of the coronavirus, critics say the measures endanger citizens' civil rights.

Mainland China reports 18 new virus cases

Mainland China reported 18 new virus cases on December 5, up from 17 cases from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 17 of the new cases were imported infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to two from 12 a day earlier.

The number of confirmed cases in Mainland China stands at 86,619. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Indonesia minister turns himself in for virus aid graft

Indonesia’s social affairs minister turned himself in to anti-corruption authorities to face charges of taking bribes related to the government’s virus aid distribution.

Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara arrived at the Corruption Eradication Commission’s headquarters in the capital, Jakarta, hours after the commission’s Chairman Firli Bahuri called on him to surrender in a news conference just before midnight on Saturday.

Batubara, who is also a member of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, made no comment.

The anti-corruption commission, known by its acronym KPK, said Batubara is accused of receiving at least $1.2 million from two supplier companies through his two subordinates, who were also named as suspects.

South Korea reports 631 new cases

South Korea has reported 631 new cases, ahead of an expected government decision on whether to further tighten social distancing curbs as health authorities struggle to contain a third wave of outbreaks.

This brings the country's total tally to 37,546, with 545 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported.

UK gets ready to rollout Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this week

Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this week, initially making the shot available at hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors' clinics, the government said on Sunday.

The first doses are set to be administered on Tuesday, with the National Health Service (NHS) giving top priority to vaccinating the over-80s, frontline healthcare workers and care home staff and residents.

Britain gave emergency use approval for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech last week, jumping ahead in the global race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history.

In total, Britain has ordered 40 million doses, enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the country of 67 million.

About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week.

Mexico registers 11,625 new virus cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 11,625 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and an additional 593 fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,168,395 cases and 109,456 deaths.

Australian state eases restrictions for summer

Australia's Victoria state has eased virus restrictions after the country's pandemic hotspot recorded 37 days without any new infections, moving toward a "Covid-safe" holiday season.

From midnight on Sunday, up to 100 people will be able to attend public gatherings such as weddings, with density rules of one person per two square metres remaining in place, while 50 percent of office workers will be able to return to workplaces by January 11, up from 25 percent now, the state's premier said.

"Today we can take some big steps, not to normal, but to a Covid-safe summer (but) we all need to remain vigilant and we all need to play our part," Premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference.

Masks will remain mandatory at indoor venues and on public and ride-share transport, he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies