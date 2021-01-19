Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected close to 96 million people and claimed more than two million lives around the world. Here are updates for January 19

This photo taken on May 25, 2020 shows volunteers wearing protective clothing, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a check point outside a residental area in Jilin in China's northeastern Jilin province. (AFP Archive)

Tuesday, January 19, 2021:

China reports over 100 new cases for seventh day



China has reported more than 100 new Covid-19 cases for a seventh day in the worst domestic outbreak since March last year, with one northeastern province seeing a record daily increase.

Mainland China posted 118 new cases on January 18, up from 109 a day earlier, the national health authority said in a statement.

Of those, 106 were local infections, with 43 reported in Jilin, a new daily record for the northeastern province, and 35 in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, the National Health Commission said.

Millions of people have been under lockdown in recent days as some northern cities undergo mass testing for the novel coronavirus amid worries that undetected infections could spread quickly during the Lunar New Year holiday, which is just weeks away.

Hundreds of millions of people travel during the holiday, due to kick off in mid-February this year, as migrant workers return home to see family.

The overall number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, fell to 91 from 115 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China is 89,454, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says city to extend social distancing measures

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the government will extend social distancing measures due to expire this week as the city remains on heightened alert after the number of Covid-19 infections climbed back into triple digits.

Lam, speaking at a weekly press briefing, said the government would reveal details later in the day.



On Monday, Hong Kong reported 107 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number in nearly a month, fuelling concern over a new wave of infections in the densely populated city where businesses are already reeling from restrictions.

British firms call for immediate $10.3 billion in aid

British firms have called for another $10.3 billion (7.6 billion pounds) of emergency government help, saying they cannot wait until finance minister Rishi Sunak's March budget to learn if they will get more pandemic support.

With Britain back under lockdown and companies adjusting to life after Brexit, firms are taking big decisions about jobs and investment and need to know if their financial lifelines will be extended, the Confederation of British Industry said.

"We just have to finish the job. Now would be a very odd time to end that support," CBI Director-General Tony Danker said in a statement.

Sunak has extended his support measures several times already and has said his response to the pandemic will cost 280 billion pounds during the current financial year, saddling Britain with a peacetime record budget deficit.

But he is facing calls on many fronts to spend yet more including from lawmakers, some from his Conservative Party, who want an emergency welfare benefit increase to be prolonged.

The CBI said Sunak should extend until June his broad job retention scheme, which is scheduled to expire in April, and then follow it up with targeted support for jobs in sectors facing a slow recovery such as aviation.

He should give firms more time to pay back value-added tax which was deferred last year, grant a similar deferral for early 2021 and extend a business rates tax exemption for companies forced to close by the lockdown as well as their suppliers.

Biden and Trump at odds over pandemic travel restrictions

President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming White House press secretary has said his administration does not intend to lift coronavirus travel restrictions for Europe, the UK, Ireland and Brazil.

The message from Jen Psaki came Monday evening after the White House said President Donald Trump had lifted the restrictions for those countries, effective January 26.

Psaki then tweeted: “On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26.”

She added, “In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of Covid-19.”

Trump imposed the travel restrictions early in the pandemic to slow the spread of the coronavirus to the US. They prevented most people without American citizenship or residency from traveling to the US from the affected regions.

Mexico reports more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases

Mexico has confirmed 8,074 new coronavirus cases and 544 more fatalities, according to health ministry data, bringing its official tally to 1,649,502 infections and 141,248 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, reflecting a lack of widespread testing.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies