Global coronavirus has now infected over 16 million people and has killed more than 648,000. Here are the latest updates for July 26:

People walk through an outdoor shopping area in Beijing, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP)

Sunday, July 26, 2020

China reports 46 new cases

China reported 46 coronavirus cases in the mainland up from 34 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

Of the new infections, 22 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Thirteen were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases.

It also reported two new asymptomatic cases, down from 74 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,830 cases, the health authority said.

US marks over 68,000 cases

The United States recorded 68,212 virus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

That brought the total number of cases in the world's hardest-hit country to 4,174,437, the Baltimore-based university said.

Another 1,067 deaths were reported, bringing the country's total fatalities to 146,391.

Lebanon sees the highest daily count of cases

Lebanon has reported the highest daily count of virus cases with 175, bringing the total to more than 3,500.

Lebanese officials warn of a spike in infections following the easing of restrictions after the country’s only airport opened on July 1.

The country of about 5 million has 47 confirmed deaths and 3,582 reported cases. The government is considering reintroducing restrictions, including closing gyms and nightclubs, which reopened for business after the country relaxed its lockdown.

North Korea puts Kaesong city in lockdown

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, saying he believes “the vicious virus” may have entered the country, state media reported.

If the person is officially declared a virus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed case.

North Korea has steadfastly said it has no single case on its territory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

Brazil reports 1,211 deaths

Brazil registered an additional 1,211 deaths attributable to the virus over the last 24 hours and another 51,147 confirmed cases, the health ministry said.

The South American nation has now registered 86,449 deaths and 2,394,513 total confirmed cases.

Mexico logs 6,751 cases, 729 new deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 6,751virus cases and 729 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 385,036 cases and 43,374 total deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.



Costa Rica registers record 931 cases

Costa Rica's Health Ministry reported a record 931 and 11 virus deaths, both single-day highs for the small Central American nation where 72 percent of all its confirmed cases have been registered since the beginning of this month.

In total, Costa Rican authorities have reported 14,600 virus cases and 98 deaths in the country of 5 million people.

Despite the increase in cases, hotels are operational and the government has announced European, British, and Canadian tourists will be allowed to enter the country beginning August.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies