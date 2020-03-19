Fast News

Coronavirus has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed over 8,700, as countries race to slow it from spreading. Here's the latest:

Security personnel wearing face masks to contain the spread of coronavirus disease walk along a street outside Forbidden City in Beijing, China March 18, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, March 19, 2020

No new domestic virus cases, but 34 imported

China on Thursday reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus for the first time since it started recording them in January, but recorded a spike in infections imported from abroad.

It also reported eight new deaths.

There were 34 cases that were brought in from abroad, the biggest daily increase in two weeks, according to the National Health Commission.

South Korea reports 152 new cases

South Korea reported 152 newcoronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the national tally to 8,565, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The country had recorded fewer than 100 new infections forfour days in a row until Wednesday.

Infection tally rises in Mexico

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico rose on Wednesday to 118 from 93 a day earlier, the Mexican Health Ministry said.

Australia's Qantas suspends all international flights

Australia's biggest airline Qantas said on Thursday it will cut all international flights later this month, after the island nation's other main carrier Virgin shut its overseas services due to the virus pandemic.

Qantas said all of its international flights would be suspended by late March after the government told citizens Wednesday to forego all overseas travel in a bid to halt the spread of novel coronavirus.

"The efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus have led to a huge drop in travel demand, the likes of which we have never seen before," Qantas chief executive Alan J oyce said, adding that the airline would lay off 20,000 of its 30,000 staff.

UAE suspends entry of residence visa holders

United Arab Emirates will suspend entry of valid residence visa holders who are still abroad starting at noon on Thursday for two weeks, over coronavirus concerns, state news agency WAM said on earlyThursday.

The UAE has recorded 113 cases on the flu-like disease.

UAE has banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears, the state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Brazil city orders shutdown of commerce

Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo on Wednesday ordered most commercial establishments closed to the public until April 5 in a dramatic effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic that is likely to batter Latin America's largest economy.

Sao Paulo city hall said in a statement the measure does not apply to pharmacies, supermarkets, bakeries, restaurants and gas stations, and would grant exceptions for e-commerce.

A press representative for the city said the order would take effect on Friday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies