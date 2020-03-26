Fast News

More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts against the pandemic. Here's the latest:

People wearing protective masks walk in a shopping district, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, March 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Mainland China reports new deaths and cases

Mainland China reported an increase in new confirmed coronavirus cases, all ofwhich involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The commission said in a statement that a total of 67 new cases were reported as of end-Wednesday, up from 47 a day earlier, putting the total accumulated number of confirmed coronavirus cases to date at 81,285.

The commission also reported a total of 3,287 deaths at the end of Wednesday, up six from the previous day.

UK deaths rise to 463

The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK have risen to 463 as of Wednesday from 422 on Tuesday, the British government said, adding that more than 9,500 Covid-19 cases have now been reported in the UK.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK have risento 9,529 as of Wednesday, compared to 8,077 cases as on Tuesday, the statement added.

Virus death toll passes 20,000, three billion under lockdown

More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown on Wednesday as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead.

As the number of confirmed cases worldwide soared past 450,000, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that only a concerted global effort could stop the spread of the virus.

In Spain, the number of fatalities surpassed those of China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged three months ago, making it the hardest-hit nation after Italy.

A total of more than 20,800 deaths have now been reported in 182 countries and territories, according to an AFP news agency tally.

South Korea reports 104 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 104 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing its total infections to 9,241, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The death toll from the pandemic in South Korea rose by five to reach a total of 131.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies