The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 48.5 million people and killed more than a million. Here are the updates for November 5:

Capital Airport in Beijing, China, November 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, November 5, 2020

India reports daily jump of 50,210 infections

India has reported a daily jump of 50,210 coronavirus infections, taking its total to 8.36 million, the health ministry said.

This was the highest daily jump in cases since October 25, according to a Reuters tally.

Cases in India have been dipping since hitting a peak in September, but experts warn that the Diwali festival season could lead to a spike.

Deaths rose by 704, with total mortalities now at 124,315, the ministry said.

Covid restrictions to be widened in Paris - mayor

Paris will be placed under more restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, including a requirement for more shops to close in the evening, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told BFM TV.

Russia reports 19,404 new cases, 292 deaths

Russia has reported 19,404 new coronavirus cases, close to a record high that included 5,255 infections in Moscow and took the national tally to 1,712,858.

Authorities also reported 292 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 29,509.

Czech Republic reports 12,088 new cases

The Czech Republic has reported 12,088 new coronavirus cases for November 3, and 259 new deaths, data from the health ministry showed.

The tally of infections rose to 362,985 in the nation of 10.7 million people, while deaths stood at 3,913.

The increase in deaths, however, was spread over several days because of reporting issues and was not limited to the past 24 hours.

Ukraine reports record daily high new cases

Ukraine has registered a record 9,850 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health minister said, up from a high of 9,524 reported a day earlier.

Total infections stood at 430,467 with 7,924 deaths by Thursday, Maksym Stepanov said.

Germany's cases rise by 19,990

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 19,990 to 597,583, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 118 to 10,930, the tally showed.

China suspends entry for residents of Britain

China is suspending entry for most foreign passport holders who reside in Britain, reacting to a new surge of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom.

The suspension covers those holding visas or residence permits issued prior to November 3, with exceptions for diplomats and some others. Foreign nationals wishing to visit China for emergency needs may apply for special case visas.

The Chinese Embassy in London says the suspension will be “assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.”

China has largely contained the spread of coronavirus within the country but continues to record imported cases, including another 20 reported Thursday.

Chinese officials require all people arriving in China to undergo two weeks of quarantine.

Londoners hit the city one last time before new lockdown

Londoners have shrugged off a resurgent pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants on Wednesday night, hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England.

While the UK's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 492, the most since mid-May, London's Soho entertainment district was busy with revellers seeking one last night out before lockdown.

People have been ordered to stay at home from 0001GMT on Thursday to combat a surge in new infections that scientists say could, if unchecked, cause more deaths than a first wave that forced a three-month lockdown earlier this year.

The United Kingdom has the biggest official death toll in Europe and is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day.

Scientists warned the "worst-case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded without action.

UK employers turn to temporary staff as crisis mounts again

British employers have cut their hiring for permanent positions for the first time in three months in October and relied increasingly on temporary staff in the face of the second wave of coronavirus restrictions, a survey has shown.

The growing number of people looking for work pushed down starting pay, and the number of vacancies posted by companies seeking to hire workers fell slightly, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and accountants KPMG said on Thursday.

Firms appeared better prepared to operate through the new restrictions than they were in March, but the outlook was concerning, REC Chief Executive Neil Carberry said.

"We face a challenging winter and temporary work will be a vital tool for keeping businesses going and people in work," he said.

The REC/KPMG measure of temporary hiring hit its highest level since December 2018.

France reports over 40,000 new cases

France has registered 40,558 new cases, compared to 36,330 on Tuesday and a record of 52,518 on Monday, health ministry data showed.

The total number of cases increase to 1,543,321 but the ministry added that the number of new cases reported was a minimum number due to problems with data gathering.

The ministry also reported that the number of people who have died from the virus increased to 38,674, from 38,289 on Tuesday. It said there were 394 new deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Mainland China reports 28 new cases

Mainland China has reported 28 new confirmed cases on November 4, compared to 17 a day earlier, the country's health authority said.

Of the total, 20 were imported infections, the National Health Commission said.

There were 24 new asymptomatic cases discovered on Wednesday, down from 128 a daily earlier.

Total confirmed cases in mainland China have now reached 86,115, with the number of deaths unchanged at 4,634.

Chile, Peru green-light AstraZeneca vaccine trials

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has said the country's health regulator had given the go-ahead for clinical trials of AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine.

Pinera said the AstraZeneca trial would follow one by America's Johnson & Johnson that is already underway and another by China's Sinovac, whose first vaccine doses arrived in Chile on Wednesday.

He said Chile had been working "for months" to ensure sufficient and timely access to vaccines, and hoped to start rolling them out to vulnerable populations "in the first few months of next year."

Also on Wednesday, Peru said Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca laboratories would begin trials of coronavirus vaccines in the country next week.

Two weeks ago, Peru said it had withdrawn from signing a coronavirus vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca because it did not provide data on its vaccine studies.

Australia signs two more vaccine deals

Australia has signed two deals to buy 40 million doses of vaccines from Novavax and 10 million from Pfizer and BioNTech as the country's virus hot spot reported zero cases for the sixth straight day.

Thursday's agreements follow deals in September worth $1.22 billion with AstraZeneca and CSL Ltd for a total of nearly 85 million vaccine doses.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government was on track to roll out the coronavirus vaccines in the country from March next year.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine along with AstraZeneca's and Novavax's are among the leading candidates in the race to be the first to get regulatory approval in the United States and Europe.

Australia has reported just over 27,600 cases, including 907 deaths, far less than most other developed countries.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies