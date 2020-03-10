Insight

As coronavirus epidemic spreading around the world, cities are becoming deserts amid fear of being infected drives people to stay their houses.

Coronavirus stopped the life from Asia to Europe where the death toll continues to increase. Schools, international flights, religious pilgrims, tourism, stock markets and many other sectors are heavily affected as the virus infects more people.

More than 4,000 people have died out of 114,300 coronavirus cases across 112 countries, mostly from China, Iran and Italy, since last December when the outbreak started in China's Wuhan.

With all of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners, it remains to be seen how the country can cope. Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy in little over two weeks, lending weight to the stringent measures announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.

In Iran, not only citizens but also many politicians were infected with coronavirus which increases the fear among the Iranian society.

General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 6, 2020. (Reuters)

The almost empty St. Mark's Square is seen after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of Italy including Venice to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy, March 9, 2020. (Reuters)

A firefighter disinfects the shrine of Saint Saleh to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, March, 6, 2020. A Health Ministry spokesman warned authorities could use unspecified “force” to halt travel between major cities. (AP)

Check-in counters are empty at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Israel will quarantine anyone arriving from overseas for 14 days, a decision coming barely a month before Easter and Passover. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. (AP)

A man wearing a face mask rides on a bicycle at a shopping complex in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 26, 2020. (Reuters)

March 8, 2020, General view inside the stadium during the match. The match is being played behind closed doors to spectators as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world. (Reuters)

A woman wearing a protective face mask takes a selfie in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Milan, Italy, March 10, 2020. (Reuters)

A man, wearing protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), takes photos outside Tokyo station in Tokyo, Japan March 9, 2020. (Reuters)

Kuwait Boursa stock market trading hall is seen closed to traders due to coronavirus contamination worries, in Kuwait city, Kuwait March 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Source: TRT World