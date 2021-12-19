Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 274M people and killed over 5.3M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Cable News Network (CNN) to shut down its offices due to the Covid-19 cases spike for "nonessential employees." (AP)

CNN closes its offices due to Covid

One of the US's biggest media corporations, Cable News Network (CNN), shut down its offices due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the media outlet took the decision for "nonessential employees" as Omicron cases are rapidly spreading across the country.

The cable network employees were allowed to work from the office on a voluntary basis before the cases began rising, WSJ said.

Germany puts UK on list of high-risk countries

Germany's health authority announced that the UK had been added to its list of Covid high-risk countries, which will mean tighter travel restrictions.

The decision is a response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which forced London's mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a "major incident" on Saturday in the UK capital.

The change, which takes effect on Sunday at midnight, means arrivals from the UK will have to observe a two-week quarantine regardless of whether they are vaccinated, said the country's health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Netherlands announces 4-week lockdown

The Netherlands announced a four-week lockdown starting Sunday amid concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Speaking at a news conference, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his country will go into a lockdown until at least Jan. 14 in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

All schools will remain closed until Jan. 9. No events will be allowed until the lockdown ends.

Places, where basic needs are provided, will be open between 05.00 a.m. and 08.00 p.m., while football games continue to be played without fans.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies