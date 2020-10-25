Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 42.9 million people and claimed over 1.1 million lives around the world. Here are updates for October 25:

A health worker takes a blood sample from a woman during a Covid-19 seroprevalance test study in Medellin, Colombia on October 24, 2020. (AFP)

Sunday, October 25, 2020

Colombia surpasses one million cases

Colombia has surpassed the benchmark of one million cases of Covid-19 registered in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The last 24 hours saw 8,769 new infections, bringing the total to 1,007,711 since the first case was detected on March 6, the health ministry said.

Mexico reports 6,025 new cases, 431 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,025 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 431 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 886,800 and the death toll to 88,743.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Beaches in Panama reopen after months of closure

After seven months of confinement in which it was prohibited to go to the beach in Panama for recreational purposes, small groups of people arrived on Saturday at beaches to bathe in the waters of the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Veracruz is one of the most popular beaches in Panama because of its proximity to the capital, only 18 kilometres to the west.

It attracts tourists and Panamanians throughout the year, but like all the beaches in the country, it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Veracruz there are about twenty restaurants and other attractions such as small boats or horse rides on the sand, sales of handicrafts.

Tourism is one of the main sectors of the Panamanian economy.

Panama announced this week the opening of its beaches to the public as of Saturday and the lifting of the absolute quarantine on Sundays, in effect since last March.

North Carolina church ordered to close

A North Carolina health official jas ordered a large church to close its doors temporarily because of concerns it is helping spread the coronavirus by disregarding social distancing measures.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris ordered the United House of Prayer for All People to close all of its buildings and said the church has not cooperated with efforts to stem the virus’s spread, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Harris said at least three deaths and more than 121 confirmed cases of the virus have been linked to the church, which held a weeklong church event earlier this month.

The county said the church has continued to hold large gatherings despite recommendations not to do so and has failed to implement social distancing measures. The church did not immediately return a request for comment.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies