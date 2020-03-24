Fast News

WHO says the coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating" as the number of deaths stands more than 16,500, with over 350,000 confirmed infections. Here's the latest:

Social distancing marks can be seen at a train station in Bangkok, Thailand on March 24, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Thailand decrees state of emergency to control coronavirus



Thailand's government announced it will declare an emergency to take stricter measures to control the coronavirus outbreak that has infected hundreds of people in the country.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his cabinet agreed to put a one-month state of emergency into effect on Thursday.

The move will give the government enforcement powers not normally available to it.

In a brief televised address, Prayuth urged the public to remain calm and warned people against the improper use of social media and hoarding, saying there would now be stricter enforcement against violators.

Philippine reports 90 new coronavirus infections, two deaths

The Philippine health ministry reported 90 new coronavirus infections, the single largest daily increase of confirmed cases in the country, bringing the total to 552.

It also reported two new deaths, among 35 in the country so far, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference.

First two cases reported in Laos

Laos recorded its first two coronavirus cases, a news report on Thai state-owned media MCOT said citing the Laos Health Ministry.

The two cases include a 28-year-old male hotel worker and a 36-year-old female tour guide, both in the capital Vientiane, a news report said.

The two patients have travelled abroad and work closely with foreigners. They are currently being treated at a hospital, the news report said.

Coronavirus cases on the rise in Pakistan

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan reportedly rose to above 900, while the death toll stood at six, according to local media outlets.

The Pakistani army earlier said it would help to impose nationwide restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus following a request from the government.

Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan had earlier objected to the restrictions while all provinces announced lockdowns on their own initiative.

Germany's Covid-19 cases rise to 27,436

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 4,764 within a day to reach to 27,436, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said.

It said a total of 114 people had died, an increase of 28 from 86 published on Monday.

Three new deaths in Thailand



Thailand has recorded 106 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, a health official said.

The country now has 827 cases and four fatalities since the outbreak began.

The three deaths were patients who had other health complications, including a 70-year-old man who had tuberculosis, a 45-year-old man who had diabetes and a 79-year-old man who had health problems, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman.

Since the start of the outbreak, 57 patients have recovered and gone home, while 766 are still being treated in hospitals.

Mideast, Central Asia countries ask IMF for virus support

A dozen countries in the Middle East and Central Asia have asked the International Monetary Fund for financial support in dealing with the coronavirus.

The Kyrgyz Republic is likely to receive the first emergency disbursement, the fund said.

Governments should spare no expense to help their health systems and strengthen social safety nets despite already squeezed budgets, Jihad Azour, director of the fund's Middle East and Central Asia Department, wrote in an IMF blog.

He said central banks should be ready to provide liquidity to banks particularly to support lending to small and medium-sized enterprises, while conventional fiscal measures to support the economy – such as spending on infrastructure – could be considered once the crisis begins to dissipate.

Kyrgyzstan moves to lock down major cities



Kyrgyzstan declared a state of emergency on in its three biggest cities, including the capital, Bishkek, a move that will allow authorities to lock them down to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In addition to the cities of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad, local emergencies were also declared in three provincial districts, which will open the way for measures from banning layoffs to imposing curfews.

The Central Asian nation bordering China has reported 16 cases of coronavirus infections so far.

Australia PM warns of harsh penalties

Australia's New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, will use harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, as the coronavirus pandemic was at a "critical stage".

"We need to make sure everybody who's in self-isolation stays in self-isolation. We are ramping up our compliance," she told reporters.

"There are harsh penalties and we'll enforce that. We have to take this seriously."

The number of Covid-19 cases in NSW jumped by 149 overnight to 818.

The total number of cases across Australia has surpassed 1,700, up from less than 100 at the start of March.

Berejiklian did not specify how the self-isolation rules would be enforced.

"I don't want to be another example of a jurisdiction that didn't do what it needed to do at the right time," she said.

Cuba to quarantine tourists over virus fears

Cuba will quarantine foreign tourists from Tuesday to guard against the spread of the new coronavirus, the communist country's Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said on Monday.

"All tourists still in hotels will be placed in quarantine ... they cannot leave the hotel" until they find a flight home, he said on state TV, adding that there were 32,500 holidaymakers from overseas on the Caribbean island on Monday.

Japan in talks with IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Japan's government is negotiating with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games by a maximum one year, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks over the phone with IOC President Thomas Bach later on Tuesday, the paper said, citing a senior Japanese government official.

Myanmar announces first two cases of coronavirus



Myanmar confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus late on Monday.

The Ministry of Health and Sports issued a press release saying two Myanmar men had tested positive for the virus and were hospitalised.

They include a 26-year-old man who had recently travelled to the UK and was hospitalised in Yangon on Saturday and a 36-year-old man who recently traveled to the US and was hospitalised Monday in Chin state.

US clinical trials of possible coronavirus treatments soon

President Donald Trump on Monday said a clinical trial for possible treatment of the deadly coronavirus will begin in New York soon, reiterating his belief that a combination of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin could beat back the global pandemic.

"Clinical trials in New York will begin on existing drugs that may prove effective against the virus," Trump said.

"We have 10,000 units going and it will be distributed tomorrow."

Turkey adopts new measures

Turkey adopted new measures Tuesday on shopping and transportation in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Interior Ministry issued a notice saying all public transport vehicles will be allowed to carry only half their capacity, while all grocery stores will only provide service between 0600GMT and 1800GMT (0900 and 2100 local time).

Notably, only a certain number of people will be allowed to shop at one time depending on the size of the store.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies