Coronavirus has infected more than 220,000 people worldwide and killed over 8,900 as countries race to slow deadly virus from spreading. Here is the latest:

A man plays flute in front of closed shops during the spread of the coronavirus disease in Cologne, Germany, March 18, 2020. (Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters)

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Germany cases cross 10,000

Germany has recorded 10,999 cases of the coronavirus, official data showed, with the number of new reported infections rising by 2,801 in a single day.

At least 20 people have died from the viral infection, data from the disease control agency Robert Koch Institute showed. North Rhine-Westphalia remains the worst-hit state, with 3,033 Covid-19 cases, up 661 from a day ago.

New Zealand shuts border to all foreigners

New Zealand closed its borders to all foreigners as it stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference that citizens and permanent residents can still return, but that their options are running out as many commercial airlines are cancelling flights.

"Today’s decision stops any tourist or temporary visa holders, such as students or temporary workers, from entering into New Zealand," Ardern said.

New Zealand so far has 28 cases of coronavirus infection, but no deaths.

Russia reports first coronavirus death

Russia said a 79-year-old woman with underlying health issues who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had died from pneumonia, the country's first confirmed death resulting from the virus.

Russia has reported 147 cases of the coronavirus.

Italy to extend lockdown measures over virus – Conte

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the week-long lockdown in Italy, the European country hit worst by the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended beyond the April 3 deadline.

"The measures we have taken... must be extended beyond their original deadline," Conte told Thursday's edition of the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Up to 20,000 UK military personnel to go on standby

Up to 20,000 British military service personnel will be put on standby to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the UK defence ministry said.

The number represented a doubling of service personnel who are on standby.

Iran's Khamenei to pardon 10,000 more prisoners

Iran’s top leader will pardon 10,000 more prisoners in an apparent effort to combat the coronavirus, state TV reported Thursday.

The report quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying that 10,000 prisoners – among them, an unknown number of security-related inmates – will be granted amnesty under a decree by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the occasion of the Iranian new year, called Nowruz.

In apparent efforts to try to curb the spread of the new virus that has killed more than 1,100 in Iran, the country has already released 85,000 prisoners on temporary leave.

Pakistan shuts down shrines and other sites

Pakistani authorities closed shrines of Sufi saints in the capital and elsewhere and visits to museums, archaeological and tourist sites were banned as cases of coronavirus jumped to 304, mostly in pilgrims returning from Iran.

Two people who had returned from Saudi Arabia and Dubai became Pakistan's first victims when they died in the country's northwest, spreading panic among many who were not taking infections seriously.

Authorities also plan to quarantine hundreds of pilgrims who returned from Iran. Islamabad has already shut schools and students have been forced to leave hostels.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board said all 128 Covid-19 tests carried on players, officials, broadcasters and team owners associated with the Pakistan Super League have come back negative.

Indonesian president wants testing to be ramped up

Indonesia needs to immediately widen its testing for coronavirus to ensure detection of more infections, President Joko Widodo said.

"I ask that the number of testing kits and the number of test centres are increased and we get more hospitals involved," he said.

Meanwhile, a rally of Muslim pilgrims that drew thousands of people to Indonesia's South Sulawesi province was postponed amid fears that it could help spread the coronavirus, a local official said.

Authorities had been trying to persuade organisers to stop the event at Gowa near the city of Makassar after a similar event in Malaysia led to hundreds of infections.

The head of Gowa regency, Adnan Purichta Ichsan, posted on social media late on Wednesday that organisers had "finally agreed" to postpone the event.

The Southeast Asian nation has a total of 227 cases.

Malaysia reports 110 new coronavirus cases, total hits 900

Malaysia reported 110 new coronavirus cases, with the total number of cases increasing to 900.

Most of the new cases were linked to a religious gathering at a mosque attended by 16,000 people, the health ministry said.

South Korea pledges $39B emergency funding

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged $39 billion (50 trillion won) in emergency financing for small businesses and other stimulus measures to prop up the country's coronavirus-hit economy.

The package is the latest in a string of steps Seoul has taken in recent days to curb pressure on Asia's fourth-largest economy, including an interest rate cut, an extra $9.12 billion (11.7 trillion won) budget and more dollar supplies.

The government will issue loan guarantees for struggling small businesses with less than $78,000 (100 million won) in annual revenue to ensure companies can easily and cheaply access credit, Moon said.

Australia slashes rates to record low

Australia's central bank cut interest rates to record lows and moved to pump billions into the financial system, in an emergency bid to pull the economy out of a pandemic-induced free-fall.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut the cash rate by a quarter of a point to 0.25 percent, making it the latest lender-of-last-resort to announce emergency measures during the fast-moving crisis.

Australian authorities have ramped up their financial response amid fears the outbreak may slip the country into its first recession in nearly three decades, bringing a surge in unemployment.

No new domestic virus cases in China, but 34 imported

China on Thursday reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus for the first time since it started recording them in January but recorded a spike in infections imported from abroad.

It also reported eight new deaths.

There were 34 cases that were brought in from abroad, the biggest daily increase in two weeks, according to the National Health Commission.

South Korea reports 152 new cases

South Korea reported 152 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the national tally to 8,565, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The country had recorded fewer than 100 new infections for four days in a row until Wednesday.

Infection tally rises, first death reported in Mexico

Mexico has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus in the country.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the deceased was a diabetic patient, who had coronavirus symptoms for a week.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico rose on Wednesday to 118 from 93 a day earlier, the Mexican Health Ministry said.

Australia's Qantas suspends all international flights

Australia's biggest airline Qantas said it will cut all international flights later this month, after the island nation's other main carrier Virgin shut its overseas services due to the virus pandemic.

Qantas said all of its international flights would be suspended by late March after the government told citizens Wednesday to forego all overseas travel in a bid to halt the spread of novel coronavirus.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline would lay off 20,000 of its 30,000 staff.

UAE suspends entry of residence visa holders

The United Arab Emirates will suspend entry of valid residence visa holders who are still abroad starting at noon on Thursday for two weeks, over coronavirus concerns, state news agency WAM said on earlyThursday.

The UAE has recorded 113 cases.

The country has banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears, the state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Brazil city orders shutdown of commerce

Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo on Wednesday ordered most commercial establishments closed to the public until April 5 in a dramatic effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic that is likely to batter Latin America's largest economy.

Sao Paulo city hall said in a statement the measure does not apply to pharmacies, supermarkets, bakeries, restaurants and gas stations, and would grant exceptions for e-commerce.

A press representative for the city said the order would take effect on Friday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies