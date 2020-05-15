Fast News

Deepening poverty caused by the loss of livelihoods is likely to drive many families to marry off their daughters early, World Vision said. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 15:

An indigenous child is seen during the funeral of Chief Messias Kokama, 53, from the Parque das Tribos (Tribes Park), who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Parque das Tribos in Manaus, Brazil, May 14, 2020. (Reuters)

Coronavirus puts 4 million girls at risk of child marriage

Four million girls are at risk of child marriage in the next two years because of the new coronavirus pandemic, a global charity said on Friday, as campaigners warned that the crisis could undo decades of work to end the practice.

"When you have any crisis like a conflict, disaster or pandemic rates of child marriage go up," the charity's child marriage expert Erica Hall told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"If we don't start thinking about how to prevent it now it will be too late. We can't wait for the health crisis to pass first."

CDC alerts doctors to Covid-19 linked condition in children

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus.

In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multi system inflammatory syndrome in children. The agency’s case definition includes current or recent Covid-19 infection or exposure to the virus, a fever of at least 100.4 for at least 24 hours, severe illness requiring hospitalisation, inflammatory markers in blood tests, and evidence of problems affecting at least two organs that could include the heart, kidneys, lungs, skin or other nervous system.

The name and definition are similar to those used in Europe, where the condition was first reported several weeks ago.

The condition has been reported in at least 110 New York children and in several kids in other states. A few children have died.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago club to partially reopen

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members this weekend as South Florida slowly reopens from the coronavirus lockdown.

An email sent Thursday to members says the Palm Beach resort's Beach Club restaurant, its pool and its whirlpool will reopen Saturday after being closed two months, but its main building that includes hotel rooms, the main dining area and the president's private residence will remain closed. Members will have to practice social distancing and lounge chairs will be set 2 metres (6 feet) apart. They will have to bring their own towels.

Panama: 43 migrants have coronavirus

The government of Panama said Thursday that 41 more migrants have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 119 others are in quarantine at a relief station near the border with Colombia.

Panama’s national migration office said there have been no deaths among the 41 migrants, who are receiving medical care at a shelter in Lajas Blancas. The 119 quarantined migrants had contact with the confirmed cases.

The office did not specify the nationalities of the infected migrants, but they were detected near the Darien border crossing.

Brazil registers record 13,944 new cases

Brazil registered a daily record 13,944 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and 844 additional deaths, according to health ministry data.

Brazil has now tallied 202,918 confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak began and 13,933 deaths.

Chile digs thousands of graves for Covid-19 surge

Thousands of fresh graves are being dug in the Chilean capital’s main cemetery amid a spike in the South American country’s Covid-19 cases, authorities said Thursday.

Chile’s infection rate soared this week, prompting the government to declare a mandatory lockdown of Santiago’s seven million people from Friday.

The country recorded between 350 and 500 new infections a day until a surge in cases at the weekend. By Wednesday, 2,600 infections were registered in a 24-hour period, with almost the same number on Thursday.

McConnell: US Republicans open to future possible coronavirus relief bill

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday he is open to another relief bill that might help alleviate economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, and is even talking to members of President Donald Trump's administration about possible legislation.

The top Republican in the US Congress, though, declined to say in an interview with Fox News when his party might begin negotiating a bill and said their "red line" is including liability protection for companies and other institutions.

Qatar makes wearing masks outside mandatory

Qatar's interior ministry announced on Thursday that wearing masks will be mandatory to go outside starting Sunday, and those who do not comply will be fined up to $53,000 (200,000 riyals).

Violators could also be jailed up to three years, or either of those punishments, according to a statement on the ministry's Twitter account.

The statement added that the only exception will be if the person is alone driving in a vehicle.

Qatar reported 1,733 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 28,272 cases and a total of 14 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies