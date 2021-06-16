Fast News

Coronavirus has claimed lives of more than 3.8M people and infected over 177M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 16:

A child looks at the "Naming the Lost Memorials," as the US deaths from the coronavirus disease surpass 600,000, at The Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, on June 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, June 16:

Coronavirus was likely present in US from December 2019: study

A new antibody testing study has found further evidence that the coronavirus was present in the United States from at least December 2019, weeks before the first confirmed case was announced on January 21, 2020.

The National Institutes of Health study analysed 24,000 stored blood samples contributed by volunteers across the country from January 2 to March 18, 2020.

Antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus were detected via two different serology tests in nine patient samples, according to the paper, which was published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

The participants were outside the major hotspots of Seattle and New York City, thought to be the key entry points of the virus to the United States.

The first positive samples came from participants in Illinois and Massachusetts on January 7 and 8, 2020, respectively, suggesting that the virus was present in those states in late December.

US tops 600,000 Covid deaths, New York and California drop curbs

The US death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed 600,000, although officials hailed progress towards a return to normality as its world-leading vaccination program promised to turn the page on one of the worst health crises in American history.

The United States has racked up by far the largest national death toll – ahead of Brazil and India – after a heavily-criticised early response to the pandemic, but has since organised among the world's most effective immunisation drives.

Progress against the coronavirus was underlined as New York announced more than 70 percent of adults had received at least one vaccine dose and the last of the state's restrictions could be lifted.

"There's still too many lives being lost," President Joe Biden said, noting that despite the daily number of dead dropping sharply, the continuing loss of life was still "a real tragedy."

"My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one," he said, speaking on Monday in Brussels as the Johns Hopkins University tally ticked close to 600,000.

Biden has set July 4 as the target date for 70 percent of US adults to have received at least one dose, but several states in the South are lagging far behind and the country might miss that goal.

In New York city – where more than 33,000 died from Covid – life took a major step forward as almost all restrictions were lifted.

California – the first US state to enact a stay-at-home order just under 15 months ago – also celebrated its "reopening day" on Tuesday by lifting almost all pandemic-related social distancing and capacity limits.

Vaccinated people will be free to ditch their masks in nearly all of the nation's richest and most populous state, though exceptions will remain for locations including public transport, schools and hospitals.

The capital Washington entered the 70 percent club on Monday.

Brazil sees 2,468 new deaths

Brazil has had 80,609 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,468 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has registered 17,533,221 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 490,696, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Mexico records 241 new deaths

Mexico has reported 4,250 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 241 additional coronavirus deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 230,428 and the total number of cases to 2,459,601, according to Health Ministry data.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Last week the Health Ministry said about a quarter of Mexico's population of 126 million, or about 31.1 million people, are estimated to have been infected with the coronavirus.

