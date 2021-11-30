Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 262M people and killed over 5.2M worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for November 30:

An arriving traveller is greeted by a loved one at the international terminal at Sydney Airport, as countries react to Omicron variant, in Sydney, Australia, on November 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Ecuador announces restrictions for travellers

Ecuador will impose entry restrictions on travelers flying from or via a number of African countries and will request vaccine certificates from those arriving from other countries, President Guillermo Lasso has said, citing the new Omicron strain of coronavirus.

Anyone who has traveled from or through South Africa, Botswana, Egypt, Mozambique, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Namibia will not be allowed to enter the country, Ecuador's government said.

Hong Kong bans non-resident arrivals from 13 more countries

Hong Kong has banned non-residents from entering the city from four African countries and plans to expand that to travellers who have been to Australia, Canada, Israel, and six European countries in the past 21 days due to fears over Omicron.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the Omicron coronavirus variant carried a very high risk of infection surges, and countries around the world have tightened travel restrictions.

In a statement late on Monday, the Hong Kong government said non-residents from Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia would not be allowed to enter the global financial hub as of November 30.

Currencies stabilise as worst Omicron fears recede

The dollar hovered above the one-week low against major peers it hit last week, as fears eased that the new Omicron coronavirus variant would derail the U.S. recovery and delay Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The safe-haven yen stabilised some half a percent off its strongest level since Nov. 11, reached on Monday. The euro meandered about a third of a percent below Monday's one-week high.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar drifted about 0.4 percent from a three-month low.

Traders took comfort from remarks by President Joe Biden that the United States would not reinstate lockdowns, as well as a South African doctor's comments that the new strain causes milder symptoms.

Australia national cabinet to meet amid Omicron worries



Australia's national cabinet will meet on Tuesday to review measures aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant after officials paused a further easing of border restrictions by two weeks.

Australia on Monday delayed the reopening of its international borders, less than 36 hours before international students and skilled migrants were due to be allowed to re-enter the country.

"We're doing this out of an abundance of caution but our overwhelming view is that whilst (Omicron) is an emerging variant, it is a manageable variant," Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told a media conference in Canberra on Tuesday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies