Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 103 million people around the world, with over 2.2 million fatalities. Here are developments for January 31:

Closed off Canadian border checkpoints at Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada (Reuters)

Sunday, January 31, 2021:

Countries tighten borders against virus

A number of countries are tightening their borders against a surge in variant strains.

The US has ordered travellers to wear masks on most public transport.

With doses of the different Covid-19 jabs so far approved for use still in relatively short supply -- and mass inoculation programmes in their early stages -- Britain and the EU have become embroiled in an ugly row over the shots they had been promised by drugmaker AstraZeneca.

The jab developed by the British-Swedish firm is only the third to be rolled out in Europe. But the company has said it can only deliver a fraction of the doses promised to the Brussels and London because of production problems.

As the World Health Organization warned against "vaccine nationalism," both Britain and EU said they were confident the problems could be resolved.

Australia reopens New Zealand 'travel bubble'

Australia reopened its “travel bubble” with New Zealand after the neighbouring country reported no new locally acquired cases, but added new screening measures as it marked its longest infection-free run since the outbreak began.

The decision marks the resumption of the only international arrivals into Australia who do not require 14 days in hotel quarantine.

Australia had paused quarantine exemptions for trans-Tasman arrivals six days earlier after New Zealand reported its first new case in months.

Arrivals from New Zealand “are now judged to be sufficiently low risk, given New Zealand’s strong public health response to Covid-19”, acting Australian Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd told reporters.

Fresh data show toll South African virus variant takes on vaccine efficacy

Clinical trial data on two vaccines show that a variant first identified in South Africa is lessening their ability to protect against the illness, underscoring the need to vaccinate vast numbers of people as quickly as possible, scientists said.

The vaccines from Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson were welcomed as important future weapons in curbing deaths and hospitalisations in a pandemic that has infected more than 101 million people and claimed over 2 million lives worldwide.

But they were significantly less effective at preventing Covid-19 in trial participants in South Africa, where the potent new variant is widespread, compared with countries in which this mutation is still rare, according to preliminary data released by the companies.

Brazil to receive 10-14M AstraZeneca vaccine doses mid-February

Brazil will receive between 10 million and 14 million doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine starting in mid February through the World Health Organization’s COVAX programme, the health ministry said.

Brazil has had 58,462 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,279 deaths from Covid-19, the ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 9,176,975 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 223,945, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Algeria launches coronavirus vaccination campaign

Algeria launched its vaccination campaign starting in the northern city of Blida, the epicentre of the country's outbreak in March 2020.

Algiers said it had received a first shipment of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Friday, having announced in late December it had ordered 500,000 doses from its long-time ally Moscow.

Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid said the country was working to acquire sufficient vaccine doses to immunise all of Algeria's 44 million people, the official APS news agency reported.

The vaccination campaign wil l be carried out in "phases" across all regions, "without exception", he said, cited by APS.

Most Australian Open participants clear quarantine

The Australian Open quarantine facilities are still holding 15 people, including one player and two others who tested positive earlier in their lockdown, Melbourne health authorities said.

The vast majority of the more than 1,000 players and their entourages undergoing 14 days of isolation in Melbourne and Adelaide were released by midnight on Saturday and have started preparing for the Grand Slam.

Spain’s Paula Badosa was the only player to have confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19 in Melbourne, restarting the clock on her mandatory period of isolation.

Mexican telecoms magnate Slim returns home after hospitalisation

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the world’s richest men, has returned home from hospital following a bout of Covid-19 and is feeling well, his spokesman Arturo Elias said on Saturday.

During the past week, Slim had been getting medical attention at the National Institute of Nutrition, a public health center in Mexico City.

Slim’s son, Carlos Slim Domit, revealed on Monday that the telecoms magnate had caught the coronavirus, and was making a good recovery from what he said were mild symptoms.

Honduras says to get first vaccine doses in February

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said that his country will receive its initial batch of Covid-19 vaccines during the second half of February through the COVAX programme backed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Co-led by the Gavi vaccine alliance, WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, COVAX is aiming to deliver 1.3 billion doses of approved vaccines to 92 eligible low- and middle-income countries in 2021.

Hernandez said in a post on Twitter his government had been informed by COVAX-Gavi that Honduras would receive up to 800,000 doses of vaccine in the second half of February.

Mexico reports 1,495 deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,495 new confirmed fatalities from the virus, bringing the total in the country to 158,074.

The ministry did not provide an update on the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus at the start of its regular evening news conference.

Germany threatens legal action over vaccine delays

Germany's government has threatened legal action against laboratories failing to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the European Union on schedule, amid tension over delays to deliveries from AstraZeneca.

"If it turns out that companies have not respected their obligations, we will have to decide the legal consequences," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told German daily Die Welt.

"No company can favour another country over the EU after the fact," he added.

There has been growing tension in recent weeks between European leaders and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which has fallen behind on promised delivers of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Britain focused on collaboration with EU after vaccine row

Britain's focus is on "collaboration" with the European Union on vaccines, the country's vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi told the Sunday Telegraph, after a showdown between the two sides over vaccine exports.

Zahawi told the newspaper in an interview that Britain's focus was on collaborating with the bloc and that the country had tried to help Brussels with its vaccine supply problems and would continue to do so.

The EU had on Friday attempted to restrict some exports of Covid-19 vaccines by invoking an emergency Brexit clause before reversing part of its announcement within hours.

Italy agency cautious on AstraZeneca jab for over 55s

Italy's medicines agency has approved the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for all adults but recommended alternatives be given to people aged over 55.

AIFA's decision comes a day after the European Union gave the green light for the jab, but Germany's vaccine commission recommended against using it on older people amid questions over its effectiveness that have been rejected by the company.

"AIFA authorises the AstraZeneca vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19 disease in individuals over the age of 18, as per European Medicines Agency guidance," it said.

But it noted "a level of uncertainty" about claims of the jab's effectiveness in people over the age of 55, because the age group was "poorly represented" in trials.

To help with the best use of the vaccine, it recommended "preferential use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, pending further data, in subjects between 18 and 55 years old, for whom more solid evidence is available".

It urged the "preferential use of messenger RNA vaccines in older and/or more frail subjects".

CDC orders sweeping US transportation mask mandate

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a sweeping order requiring the use of face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation on Monday.

The order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday (0459 GMT Tuesday), requires face masks to be worn by all travelers on airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares and at transportation hubs like airports, bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations and seaports.

President Joe Biden on January 21 ordered government agencies to "immediately take action" to require masks in airports and on commercial aircraft, trains and public maritime vessels, including ferries, intercity bus services and all public transportation.

Bolivia expects 1 million vaccine doses in February

Bolivian President Luis Arce said that the country has reached a deal to receive some 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in February via the COVAX programme backed by the WHO and Gavi vaccine alliance.

The COVAX programme is aiming to deliver 1.3 billion doses of approved vaccines to 92 eligible low- and middle-income nations in 2021, though it faces potential delays amid a global scramble for vaccines.

"In February we will receive almost a million vaccines. We are making progress, we have vaccines, we have hope, we will move forward," Arce said in a televised message.

Bolivia, which has been trying to make up ground with vaccine deals as its hospitals strain under rising cases, received 20,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine this week to start inoculating high risk groups.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies