Coronavirus has killed more than 2.5 million people and infected over 115 million globally. Here are the virus-related developments for March 4:

In UK, an estimated 36 percent of Covid-19 hospitalisations have been attributed to lack of physical activity and excess body weight. (AP)

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Obesity increases risk of Covid-19 complications

The World Obesity Federation has reported that obesity is linked to a higher risk of severe Covid-19 and death from the disease.

The report said that about nine in 10 Covid-19 deaths have occurred in countries with high obesity rates.

"Of the 2.5 million Covid-19 deaths reported by the end of February 2021, 2.2 million were in countries where more than half the population is classified as overweight," the report said.

The International Monetary Fund has calculated that Covid-19 will cause a total of at least $10 trillion losses in global output over the period 2020-2021, and accumulating to $22 trillion over the period 2020-2025, the report said.

"Based on the UK experience, where an estimated 36 percent of Covid-19 hospitalisations have been attributed to lack of physical activity and excess body weight, it can be suggested that up to a third of the costs – between $6 trillion and $7 trillion over the longer period – might be attributable to these predisposing risks."

Efficacy data for India's own vaccine could boost public acceptance

Indian doctors and politicians have welcomed efficacy data for a state-backed coronavirus vaccine that was given emergency approval in January without the completion of a late-stage trial, making people reluctant to receive the shot.

Government data shows that only 10% of about 12.6 million people immunised in India have taken the COVAXIN shot, which was found to be 81% effective in an interim analysis of the late-stage trial, its developer Bharat Biotech said.

Any boost to the vaccine's acceptance in India could also brighten its export prospects. Bharat Biotech said 40 countries were interested in COVAXIN.

Fake vaccines seized In South Africa, China - Interpol

Police in China and South Africa have seized thousands of fake doses of Covid-19 jabs, global police organisation Interpol has said, warning this represented only the "tip of the iceberg" in vaccine-related crime.

The Lyon-based Interpol said 400 vials -- equivalent to around 2,400 doses -- containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston outside Johannesburg in South Africa, where officers also recovered fake masks and arrested three Chinese and a Zambian national.

In China, police successfully identified a network selling counterfeit Covid-19 vaccines in an investigation supported by Interpol which has 194 member countries, it said.

They raided the manufacturing premises, resulting in the arrest of some 80 suspects and seized more than 3,000 fake vaccines on the scene, it said.

Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between doses

A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada has recommended that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a Covid-19 shot to four months to quickly inoculate more people amid a shortage of doses in Canada.

A number of provinces said they would do just that.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed optimism that vaccination timelines could be sped up. And Health Canada, the country's regulator, said emerging evidence suggests high effectiveness for several weeks after the first dose and noted the panel's recommendation in a tweet. But two top health officials called it an experiment.

The current protocol is an interval of three to four weeks between doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. Johnson & Johnson is a one dose vaccine but has not been approved in Canada yet.

South Africa medics celebrate after sharp drop in cases

After a year battling coronavirus, exhausted health workers in South Africa are celebrating a drop in cases but dread another wave of infections -- a scenario that could strike just months from now.

"We are relieved now because the numbers are down and patients are no longer that sick," nurse Constance Mathibela told AFP at Thembisa Hospital, in a township east of Johannesburg.

After the epidemic hit its stride, the hospital "was almost full everyday," she recalled.

"There was no time when we had an empty (Covid) ward. It was just a continuous (flow of) things."

South Africa recorded its first case of coronavirus on March 5 last year.

It has since been through two virus storms, recording over 1.5 million cases and more than 50,000 deaths -- the highest in all of Africa.

Buenos Aires reopens as virus surge forces Sao Paulo to shut

Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires are a tale of two cities this week, with Brazil’s megalopolis partially shutting down and bracing for possibly the worst of the pandemic, while residents of Argentina’s capital were stepping out to movie-theaters and restaurants.

The two biggest cities in the South American neighbors are headed in opposite directions, a trend that experts say demonstrates how places that loosen restrictions against the advice of scientists see a spike in the pandemic while those that keep social distancing measures in place can reopen their economies sooner.

Sao Paulo, home to almost 12 million people, is facing the worst two weeks yet in the pandemic and the growing risk that its once-resilient health care system will collapse, Gov. João Doria told reporters

UK regulator says will fast-track vaccines for variants

Britain's medical regulator has said it would fast-track vaccines for coronavirus variants, adding that the makers of already-authorised shots would not need new lengthy clinical trials to prove their adapted vaccines will work.

There is concern that some variants, such as those first found in South Africa and Brazil, may reduce the efficacy of the first generation of vaccines, and manufacturers are looking to adapt their shots.

The accelerated process is based on that used for seasonal flu vaccines each year, the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said, and would be based on robust evidence that the shots create an immune response, rather than full clinical trials.

"Our priority is to get effective vaccines to the public in as short a time as possible, without compromising on safety," said Christian Schneider, chief scientific officer at the MHRA.

"Should any modifications to authorised Covid-19 vaccines be necessary, this regulatory approach should help to do just that."

Meanwhile, the prevalence of infections in England has dropped since January, but the rate of decline has slowed and cases might be on the rise in some areas, researchers at Imperial College London said.

The researchers said that national prevalence was 0.49%, down two-thirds from the 1.57% recorded in January, but added that compared to interim findings for February, estimated prevalence had risen in London and the South-East, as well as the East and West Midlands.

Cambodian PM gets AstraZeneca shot, defends Chinese vaccine

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has received a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine supplied by India, about three weeks into the launch of his country's inoculation programme, which initially relied only on Chinese vaccines.

Hun Sen, 68, had vowed to be the first to receive the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China, but later said he was too old. His sons and the justice and environment ministers were among the first to get it instead.

China is one of Cambodia's closest allies, and Hun Sen dismissed public hesitance about the safety of the Sinopharm vaccine.

He urged people below 60 to get the Sinopharm vaccine and those older than 60 to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

S.Korean economy shrinks for first time in 22 years

South Korea’s central bank has said the country’s economy shrank for the first time in 22 years in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic destroyed service industry jobs and depressed consumer spending.

Preliminary data released by the Bank of Korea on Thursday showed that the country’s gross domestic product last year contracted 1% from 2019. It marked the first annual contraction for the country’s economy since 1998, when it was in the midst of a crippling financial crisis.

The economy would have been even worse if not for the country’s technology exports, which saw increased demand driven by personal computers and servers as the pandemic forced millions around the world to work at home.

Lufthansa posts record annual loss, sees long recovery

German flag carrier Lufthansa has said it lost a record 6.7 billion euros in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out demand for travel and left flights grounded.

Underlining the long road to recovery, Europe's biggest airline said it expects capacity to reach only 40-50 percent of pre-pandemic levels this year.

Capacity would climb to 90 percent of 2019 level in "the middle of the decade".

Germany reports 11,912 more cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 11,912 to 2,471,942.

The reported death toll rose by 359 to 71,240, the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Venezuela detects Brazilian variant of coronavirus in the country

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has said authorities have detected the Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Officials have recorded cases of the coronavirus variant in Caracas, the capital, and in two states in the center and south of the country, the president said in a live appearance on state television.

"We have 10 patients: six in Bolívar, two in Caracas and two in Miranda," Maduro said. "It is a variant that is more contagious, transmits more viral load and is more dangerous, more serious," he said, adding "You have to cut the chains of contagion."

Venezuela has reported more than 139,900 coronavirus cases and 1,344 deaths, but medical experts believe the figure is higher.

States in US expand vaccine access as supplies surge

Buoyed by a surge in vaccine shipments, states and cities are rapidly expanding eligibility for shots to teachers, 55-and-over Americans and other groups as the US races to beat back the virus and reopen businesses and schools.

Arizona, Connecticut and Indiana have thrown open the line to the younger age bracket.

Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are reserving the first doses of the new one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson for teachers.

And in Detroit, factory workers can get vaccinated starting this week, regardless of their age.

The US has administered nearly 80 million shots in a vaccination drive now hitting its stride, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 20% of the nation's adults, or close to 52 million people, have received at least one dose, and 10% have been fully inoculated.

Rwanda first African nation to get Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Rwanda became the first African country to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with around 100,000 doses delivered in what the pharmaceutical giant hailed as a "milestone" for the continent.

The East African country received nearly 103,000 doses of the vaccine at the capital Kigali through the UN-led Covax initiative, which aims to provide equitable access to jabs for poorer countries.

Pfizer said the first shipment to Africa of its vaccine represented "an important milestone for the region, for Rwanda, and for the global health partners working tirelessly to fight this pandemic".

Brazil reports 2nd straight day of record deaths

Brazil registered a record number of virus deaths for the second straight day, with 1,910 lives lost to the pandemic.

With a surge in cases currently pushing health systems to the limit in many areas, the country of 212 million people has recorded a total of 259,271 deaths, according to the health ministry, the second-highest death toll worldwide, after the US.

Immune system T cell responses to variants remain potent

While worrisome variants identified in Brazil, South Africa, and California have mutations that might help them resist antibody treatments and vaccines, the immune system's T cell responses to the variants are unaffected in recovered patients and in people who have received the Moderna Inc or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, new data show.

"We think this is really good news," said Alessandro Sette of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, whose team reported the findings on Monday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review.

The T cells induced by vaccines can recognise pieces of the virus spike protein, while T cells induced by previous infection recognise multiple parts of the virus, including the spike and other proteins, Sette said.

"These pieces are largely not changed/mutated in the variants," he explained. "This means that the T cell responses recognize the 'ancestral' sequence and the variants equally well."

While circulating memory T cells would probably not prevent infection, they could reduce virus severity, he added.

T cell responses are known to be linked with milder Covid-19, he noted, and may contribute to limiting virus severity induced by variants that partially or largely escape neutralising antibodies.

Asthma does not increase risks

Asthma itself is not a risk factor for hospitalisation or more severe Covid-19, and people whose asthma is triggered by allergies may actually be at lower risk, according to new research presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology virtual annual meeting.

Researchers at Stanford University studied 5,596 patients who tested positive from March to September 2020.

Of these, 11% were hospitalised, including 100 patients with asthma.

After accounting for patients' other medical conditions that have been linked with more severe virus illness, including high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and obesity, "asthma was no longer a risk factor for hospitalisation," said Dr. Lauren Eggert.

Among patients who were hospitalised, asthma was not significantly associated with disease severity, she said.

Researchers also found that patients with allergic asthma were nearly half as likely as patients with other types of asthma to need hospitalisation.

A possible explanation, Eggert said, is that in allergic asthma, the immune system "downregulates," or reduces the production, of the ACE2 proteins on cell surfaces that are a major port of entry for the coronavirus.

Swiss to vote on restrictions

The Swiss will vote in June on the validity of a law giving the government new powers to impose lockdowns and other restrictions, Bern said Wednesday.

Switzerland's Federal Chancellery confirmed that enough signatures had been gathered to trigger a referendum on the 2020 Covid-19 Act as part of the wealthy Alpine nation's direct democratic system.

Campaigners had handed over 97,878 signatures on January 12, and the chancellery said it had determined that 90,789 of them were valid, far more than the 50,000 needed for the referendum to go ahead.

The issue will be among several voted on on June 13, the chancellery said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies