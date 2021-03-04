Fast News

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.5 million people and infected over 115 million globally. Here are the virus-related developments for March 3:

A sign is placed at a vaccination site for employees of the Los Angeles school district in Inglewood, California on March 2, 2021. (AP)

Thursday, March 4, 2021

States in US expand vaccine access as supplies surge

Buoyed by a surge in vaccine shipments, states and cities are rapidly expanding eligibility for shots to teachers, 55-and-over Americans and other groups as the US races to beat back the virus and reopen businesses and schools.

Arizona, Connecticut and Indiana have thrown open the line to the younger age bracket.

Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are reserving the first doses of the new one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson for teachers.

And in Detroit, factory workers can get vaccinated starting this week, regardless of their age.

The US has administered nearly 80 million shots in a vaccination drive now hitting its stride, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 20% of the nation's adults, or close to 52 million people, have received at least one dose, and 10% have been fully inoculated.

Rwanda first African nation to get Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Rwanda became the first African country to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with around 100,000 doses delivered in what the pharmaceutical giant hailed as a "milestone" for the continent.

The East African country received nearly 103,000 doses of the vaccine at the capital Kigali through the UN-led Covax initiative, which aims to provide equitable access to jabs for poorer countries.

Pfizer said the first shipment to Africa of its vaccine represented "an important milestone for the region, for Rwanda, and for the global health partners working tirelessly to fight this pandemic".

Brazil reports 2nd straight day of record deaths

Brazil registered a record number of virus deaths for the second straight day, with 1,910 lives lost to the pandemic.

With a surge in cases currently pushing health systems to the limit in many areas, the country of 212 million people has recorded a total of 259,271 deaths, according to the health ministry, the second-highest death toll worldwide, after the US.

Immune system T cell responses to variants remain potent

While worrisome variants identified in Brazil, South Africa, and California have mutations that might help them resist antibody treatments and vaccines, the immune system's T cell responses to the variants are unaffected in recovered patients and in people who have received the Moderna Inc or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, new data show.

"We think this is really good news," said Alessandro Sette of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, whose team reported the findings on Monday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review.

The T cells induced by vaccines can recognise pieces of the virus spike protein, while T cells induced by previous infection recognise multiple parts of the virus, including the spike and other proteins, Sette said.

"These pieces are largely not changed/mutated in the variants," he explained. "This means that the T cell responses recognize the 'ancestral' sequence and the variants equally well."

While circulating memory T cells would probably not prevent infection, they could reduce virus severity, he added.

T cell responses are known to be linked with milder Covid-19, he noted, and may contribute to limiting virus severity induced by variants that partially or largely escape neutralising antibodies.

Asthma does not increase risks

Asthma itself is not a risk factor for hospitalisation or more severe Covid-19, and people whose asthma is triggered by allergies may actually be at lower risk, according to new research presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology virtual annual meeting.

Researchers at Stanford University studied 5,596 patients who tested positive from March to September 2020.

Of these, 11% were hospitalised, including 100 patients with asthma.

After accounting for patients' other medical conditions that have been linked with more severe virus illness, including high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and obesity, "asthma was no longer a risk factor for hospitalisation," said Dr. Lauren Eggert.

Among patients who were hospitalised, asthma was not significantly associated with disease severity, she said.

Researchers also found that patients with allergic asthma were nearly half as likely as patients with other types of asthma to need hospitalisation.

A possible explanation, Eggert said, is that in allergic asthma, the immune system "downregulates," or reduces the production, of the ACE2 proteins on cell surfaces that are a major port of entry for the coronavirus.

Swiss to vote on restrictions

The Swiss will vote in June on the validity of a law giving the government new powers to impose lockdowns and other restrictions, Bern said Wednesday.

Switzerland's Federal Chancellery confirmed that enough signatures had been gathered to trigger a referendum on the 2020 Covid-19 Act as part of the wealthy Alpine nation's direct democratic system.

Campaigners had handed over 97,878 signatures on January 12, and the chancellery said it had determined that 90,789 of them were valid, far more than the 50,000 needed for the referendum to go ahead.

The issue will be among several voted on on June 13, the chancellery said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies