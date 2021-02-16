Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.41M people and infected more than 109.66M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for February 16:

A man checks documents of a woman, outside a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, February 13, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

India sees fall in cases, experts stumped

India has reported 11,805 new cases of Covid-19 taking the country's total number of infections to 10,925,710 as the death toll rose by 81 to reach 155,813 fatalities.

When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in India, there were fears it would sink the fragile health system of the world's second-most populous country.

Infections climbed dramatically for months and at one point India looked like it might overtake the United States as the country with the highest case toll.

But infections began to plummet in September, and now the country is reporting about 11,000 new cases a day, compared to a peak of nearly 100,000, leaving experts perplexed.

Experts have suggested many possible explanations for the sudden drop — seen in almost every region — including that some areas of the country may have reached herd immunity or that Indians may have some pre-existing protection from the virus.

Among the possible explanations for the fall in cases is that some large areas have reached herd immunity — the threshold at which enough people have developed immunity to the virus, by falling sick or being vaccinated.

But experts have cautioned that even if herd immunity in some places is partially responsible for the decline, the population as a whole remains vulnerable — and must continue to take precautions.

Syringe shortage hampers Japan's vaccination roll out

Japan is scrambling to secure special syringes to maximise the number of vaccine shots used from each vial, but manufacturers are struggling to ramp up production quickly, raising fears that millions of doses could go waste.

Japan, with a population of 126 million, last month signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to procure 144 million doses of its vaccine, or enough for 72 million people, with the vaccination campaign set to start on Wednesday.

One vial is meant for six shots, Pfizer says, but i t takes special syringes that retain a low volume of solution after an injection to extract six doses, while only five shots can be taken with standard syringes that the government has stored up in preparation for the inoculation drive.

"We are still trying to secure these special syringes," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday.

He did not directly answer questions when asked last week whether the shortage meant the number of shots Japan can administer would be reduced.

Both a Pfizer Japan spokeswoman and a Japanese health ministry official declin ed to say whether the contract to supply Japan with 144 million doses of vaccine by the end of the year is based on six doses being taken from each vial.

No new cases raise hopes New Zealand will end lockdown

For a second consecutive day, New Zealand has reported no new community cases of the coronavirus, raising hopes that a lockdown in Auckland will be lifted on Wednesday.

Just how three family members contracted the disease remains a mystery. After the cases were found, top lawmakers hurriedly placed New Zealand’s largest city into a three-day lockdown, the nation's first in six months.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the final decision by lawmakers on whether to lift the restrictions will depend on any new information or cases that crop up over the next 24 hours.

“A day when we get zero positive test results is always a good day,” Hipkins said.

Health officials have been ramping up testing since the outbreak. On Monday, they administered more than 15,000 tests and processed the results of nearly 6,000.

Canadian singer Raymond Levesque dies at 92 after contracting Covid-19

Canadian singer-songwriter Raymond Levesque, whose 1956 classic "Quand les hommes vivront d'amour" was an international hit, has died at the age of 92 after contracting Covid-19, Canadian media reported.

Poet, novelist, playwright and actor, Levesque composed hundreds of songs that became part of the fabric of Quebec's cultural life.

His best-known work remains the pacifist hymn "Quand les hommes vivront d'amour" ("When Men Live by Love"), which was written partly in reaction to the Algerian war that France was waging at the time, and which has been covered by a varie ty of Canadian and French singers including Celine Dion and Eddie Constantine.

Amid scandal, Peru says 487 officials vaccinated secretly

Peru's president has announced that 487 officials, including the former ministers of foreign affairs and health, took advantage of their privileged positions to secretly receive early inoculations of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine that the government then bought for doctors and other health workers battling the pandemic.

Interim President Francisco Sagasti said the officials' names are being turned over to prosecutors as the intensifying scandal over unequal access to coronavirus vaccines rattles Peru’s government.

“These people who were part of our government failed to do their duty as public servants,” Sagasti said in a television broadcast.

He said he was furious at the attitude of “many public officials who took advantage of their position.”

Parties in the opposition Congress scheduled a meeting Tuesday to decide whether to set up an investigative commission on the secret shots of a vaccine developed by the Chinese state company Sinopharm.

South Africa asks Serum Institute of India to take back 1 mln vaccine doses-report

South Africa has asked the Serum Institute of India to take back one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine that the company had sent in early February, The Economic Times reported.

Last week, South Africa's health minister said the government may sell doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, after the country paused its rollout following a small clinical trial that showed it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant dominant in the country.

Mexico begins rocky rollout of vaccinations for elderly



Mexico has begun the task of vaccinating millions of senior citizens against the coronavirus, with dozens of Mexicans over 60 years old waiting in line for hours because of delays in administering shots.

Mexico began vaccinating healthcare workers in late December, and is starting a second phase for the elderly, even as it waits for more vaccine shipments.

By the end of April, the government aims to have inoculated everyone over 60, or 12 percent of the population of about 128 million, who are among the most vulnerable to complications from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

But the rollout began slowly in Mexico City. By midday, 75-year-old Elena Diaz had already waited in the sun for three hours and counting for her shot.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Health Ministry on Monday reported 450 new deaths from coronavirus in the country, bringing the overall toll to 174,657.

Australia medical regulator approves AstraZeneca's vaccine

Australia's medical regulator has granted provisional approval for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, making it the second vaccine to get regulatory approval in Australia.

The regulator last month approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use and inoculations for its 25 million population will begin from February 22.

South Korea reaches deals to buy more vaccines for 23 million people

South Korea has arranged to buy coronavirus vaccines for 23 million more people, its prime minister said, a day after authorities said delays and efficacy concerns meant fewer people would be vaccinated in the first quarter of the year.

The deals include Novavax vaccines for 20 million people and Pfizer products for 3 million, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in remarks at a meeting that were broadcast.

"The government has been working to bring in sufficient early supplies, but there is growing uncertainty over our vaccination plan for the first half due to production issues with global drugmakers and international competition to adopt more vaccines," he said.

Colombia to start vaccinations

Colombia will begin Covid-19 vaccinations following the arrival of the country's first vaccines from Pfizer Inc, President Ivan Duque has said.

The government had planned to administer the first dose on Saturday, following the arrival of the country’s first vaccine doses.

The Health Ministry last week said it was expecting more than 5.7 million doses from different providers in February and March.

"Today we received this first batch," Duque said. "The vaccination process will begin the day after tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 17."

Malaysia to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines on February 21

Malaysia will receive its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines produced by US and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech on February 21, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday.

Muhyiddin said he will be the first to receive a dose of the vaccine, when the country's national Covid-19 vaccination programme begins on February 26.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies