Covid-19 has infected more than 235M people and killed at least 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 2:

Members of a medical team transport a coronavirus disease positive patient to their room on the Covid medical unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, US, September 21, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Covid cases drop but US on brink of 700,000 dead

A decline in cases across the United States over the past several weeks has given overwhelmed hospitals some relief, but administrators are bracing for yet another possible surge as cold weather drives people indoors.

Health experts say the fourth wave of the pandemic has peaked overall in the US, particularly in the Deep South, where hospitals were stretched to the limit weeks ago. But many Northern states are still struggling with rising cases, and what’s ahead for winter is far less clear.

Unknowns include how flu season may strain already depleted hospital staff and whether those who have refused to get vaccinated will change their minds.

An estimated 70 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated, providing kindling for the highly contagious delta variant.

“If you’re not vaccinated or have protection from natural infection, this virus will find you,” warned Mike Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

Nationwide, the number of people now in the hospital has fallen to somewhere around 75,000 from over 93,000 in early September. New cases are on the downswing at about 112,000 per day on average, a drop of about one-third over the past 2 1/2 weeks.

Australia's Victoria reports 1,488 local cases

Australia's state Victoria, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, has reported a record 1,488 new infections, the highest number for any state since the start of the pandemic last year.

There were also two further deaths. The state has been in a hard lockdown since August 5 as authorities are trying to quell an outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Heart inflammation rates higher after Moderna shot than Pfizer vaccine - Canada data

The Public Health Agency of Canada said on Friday data suggests that reported cases of rare heart inflammation were higher after Moderna's vaccine compared with the Pfizer/BioNTech shots.

Mexico reports 7,388 new cases, 471 deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 7,388 new confirmed cases and 471 fatalities, bringing its total to 3,671,611 infections and 277,976 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 percent higher than the official count.

Brazil reports 506 deaths in 24 hours as vaccination advances

Brazil had 18,578 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 506 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 21,445,651 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 597,255, according to ministry data, in the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.

With 40 percent of Brazilians now fully vaccinated, the rolling seven-day average of deaths has fallen to one third of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Morocco plans to administer third dose of vaccine

Morocco will soon start giving a third dose of vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Morocco has administered the most doses in Africa, inoculating 19.8 million people out of a population of about 36 million, mostly with Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs.

Health workers in California protest vaccine mandates

California has joined a list of states imposing vaccine mandates on health workers after Governor Gavin Newsom's order went into effect this week.

This comes as hospitals and nursing homes around the US are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated.

With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.

Resistance to the vaccine requirements led a group of several dozen health care workers to protest outside of the Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance, California.

