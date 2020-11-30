Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 62 million people and cut more than 1.4 million lives short. Here are the developments for November 30:

People wear masks during Mass amid the new coronavirus pandemic at the Penitencia cemetery on Day of the Dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 2, 2020. (AP)

Monday, November 30, 2020

Global cases now over 63M

Coronavirus cases globally surpassed the grim milestone of 63 million, according to a tracking portal.

The United States is the worst affected country in terms of caseload, followed by India and Brazil.

Mexico reports over 6,000 cases

Mexico reported 6,388 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 196 additional deaths, health ministry data has showed.

The latest tally brought the official number of cases to 1,107,071 with a total death toll of 105,655.

Brazil registers 24,468 new cases

Brazil has registered 24,468additional coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours and 272 new deaths, the nation's Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 6,314,740total confirmed coronavirus cases and 172,833 deaths.

US records 1,210 new deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a total 13,142,997 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 143,333 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,210 to 265,166.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

NYC schools to reopen Dec 7 with weekly testing

New York City's public schools will begin to reopen for in-person learning on Dec. 7, starting with elementary schools for students whose parents agree to a weekly testing regimen for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday.

The nation's largest school system closed less than two weeks ago after the citywide rate of coronavirus tests coming back positive exceeded the 3 percent benchmark agreed to by the mayor and the teachers' union.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies