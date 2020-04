Fast News

The world is quickly approaching one million confirmed coronavirus cases as a six-week-old baby died in the US in what was believed to be the pandemic's youngest victim. Here are the latest updates for April 2:

Doctors from France discuss in front of room where a COVID-19 patient from France is being treated at the University Hospital in Essen, Germany. April 1, 2020. (AP)

Thursday, April 2, 2020:

Number of cases in Germany rises to 73,522

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 73,522 while 872 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert KochInstitute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Cases rose by 6,156 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 140, the tally showed.

Thailand reports 136 new cases, 2 more deaths

Thailand reported 136 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths, raising the total number of infections to 1,524 and fatalities to nine.

Popular tourist resort island Phuket, in southern Thailand, began a partial lockdown on Monday, when it started closing beaches and all points of entry and exit except air travel until the end of April.

The new cases were scattered across 18 of Thailand's 77 provinces. The capital Bangkok now accounts for nearly half of the cases overall.

Poland expects infections peak in April

Poland may face a peak in coronavirus infections in April, government spokesman Piotr Muller told state radio, adding that further curbs on people's movements could not be ruled out.

By Wednesday, 2,554 people had been infected with the virus, with 43 dead in the country of 38 million people.

WHO expects Malaysia's cases to peak in mid-April

The number of coronavirus cases in Malaysia is expected to peak in mid-April, the World Health Organization said, adding that there are signs of a flattening of the infection curve.

"Based on available data, the WHO Country Office has projected that Malaysia will see a peak in hospitalized cases in mid-April," Ying-Ru Lo, the WHO's head of mission and representative to Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore told Reuters in emailed comments.

The number of critically ill patients is estimated to reach the peak within the next week, she said.

Malaysia has the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia with 2,908 confirmed cases.

US sets new one-day record with 884 deaths

The coronavirus has killed 884 people over the past 24 hours in the US, a new one-day record for the country with by far the highest number of reported cases anywhere in the world, Johns Hopkins University said Wednesday evening.

That took the total death toll in America to 5,102

The number of reported cases rose by 25,200 over the past 24 hours to 215,020 said the university's coronavirus tracker.

The grim record for deaths in one day is held by Italy with 969 on March 27.

Israeli health minister and his wife contract Covid-19

Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the 71-year-old minister and his wife are feeling well, receiving medical care and will remain in isolation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed of the development, the statement added.

Litzman, the most senior Israeli official to be diagnosed with the virus, will continue to carry out his duties from his home.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 26 in Israel, according to the Health Ministry.

Trump considering cancelling domestic flights

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is considering a plan to halt flights to coronavirus hot zones in the United States as he struggles to contain a pandemic that is projected to kill at least 200,000 people.

"We're certainly looking at it, but once you do that you really are clamping down an industry that is desperately needed," Trump told a White House news briefing.

Deaths mount in New York

New York authorities rushed to bring in an army of medical volunteers Wednesday as the statewide death toll from the coronavirus doubled in 72 hours to more than 1,900 and the wail of ambulances in the otherwise eerily quiet streets of the city became the heartbreaking soundtrack of the crisis.

As hot spots flared around the US in places like New Orleans and Southern California, the nation's biggest city was the hardest hit of them all, with bodies loaded onto refrigerated morgue trucks by gurney and forklift outside overwhelmed hospitals, in full view of passing motorists.

"It's like a battlefield behind your home," said 33-year-old Emma Sorza, who could hear the sirens from severely swamped Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.

And the worst is yet to come.

"How does it end? And people want answers," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

"I want answers. The answer is nobody knows for sure."

UN's COP26 climate summit postponed over coronavirus

The UN's COP 26 climate change summit due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British government said on Wednesday.

"In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of Covid-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible," the government said in a statement, adding that dates for a rescheduled conference in 2021 would be announced later.

Some 30,000 people, including 200 world leaders, had been due to attend the 10-day conference for crucial talks to halt rising global temperatures.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies