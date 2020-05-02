Fast News

The number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 3.4 million with more than 239,000 deaths. Here are updates for May 2, 2020:

A sign at a shopping gallery asks visitors to wear face masks in Muenster, western Germany, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP)

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Covid-19 cases in Germany rise to over 161,000

The number of confirmed cases in Germany rose by 945 to 161,703, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The death toll rose by 94 to 6,575.

US death toll climbs by 1,883 in 24 hours

The death toll in the United States climbed by 1,883 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, bringing the total number of fatalities to nearly 65,000.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Friday (0030 GMT Saturday), with 64,789 deaths, a rise of three percent from a day earlier.

The US has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

China reports one new case versus 12 a day earlier

China reported one new case for May 1, down from 12 a day earlier, data from the country’s health authority showed.

The new case was imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, down from six imported cases a day earlier.

China reported no domestic transmission cases down from six the day before.

The NHC also reported 20 new asymptomatic cases for May 1, down from 25 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 82,875. With no new deaths on Friday, the toll remained at 4,633.

Mexico reports 1,515 new cases, 113 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,515 new known cases and 113 deaths, bringing the country's total to 20,739 cases and 1,972deaths.

Protests mark growing unrest with California stay-home order

Californians weary of stay-at-home orders that have left millions unemployed staged displays of defiance, with hundreds of flag-waving protesters gathering at the Capitol and along a famed Southern California beach, while a sparsely populated county on the Oregon border allowed diners back in restaurants and reopened other businesses.

While much of the state's population remained behind closed doors to deter the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged the building anxiety while repeatedly teasing the possibility the state could begin relaxing some aspects of the restrictions next week.

“We are all impatient,” the governor said during his daily briefing, adding “We have to be really deliberative on how we reopen this economy.”

Newsom noted the state just passed the grim marks of 50,000 confirmed infections and 2,000 deaths but that hospitalization statistics are heading in a better direction and that has him hopeful.

In Sacramento, as police lined steps outside the Capitol, protesters waved signs that said “Defend Freedom” and broke into “U-S-A” chants, most eschewing face masks intended to deter spread of the virus.

A small plane circled overhead, displaying a banner carrying an image of Newsom's face and the slogan, “End his tyranny.”

NY nursing home reports 98 deaths

A New York City nursing home reported the deaths of 98 residents believed to have had the virus – a staggering death toll that shocked public officials.

“It’s absolutely horrifying,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “It’s inestimable loss, and it’s just impossible to imagine so many people lost in one place.”

It is hard to say whether the spate of deaths at the Isabella Geriatric Center, in Manhattan, is the worst nursing home outbreak yet in the US, because even within the city facilities have chosen to report fatalities in different ways.

An official state tally of nursing home deaths listed only 13 at the home as of Friday.

But officials at the 705-bed centre confirmed that through Wednesday 46 residents who tested positive for Covid-19 had died as well as an additional 52 people “suspected” to have the virus.

Some died at the nursing home and some died after being treated at hospitals.

The number of bodies became so overwhelming the home ordered a refrigerator truck to store them because funeral homes have been taking days to pick up the deceased.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies