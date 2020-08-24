Covid-19 cases in India surge past 3.1 million

Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 23 million people and left 812,000 dead. Here are updates for August 24:

A work disinfects the walls of Mumbai, India on June 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, August 24, 2020

New Zealand to extend lockdown of largest city

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the lockdown of Auckland will last an extra four days as authorities try to stamp out an outbreak of the coronavirus.

The two-week lockdown of the country’s largest city was due to end Wednesday but will now continue through Sunday.

Ardern said Monday that authorities need to be sure they have found the perimeter of the outbreak and they’re not seeing too many cases crop up that they haven’t found through contact tracing.

New Zealand went 102 days without any community transmission of the virus before the cluster of cases was found in Auckland this month.

Ardern said the rest of the country would continue for now with some restrictions under Alert Level 2, and it would become mandatory from next week to wear masks on public transport under level 2.

Health authorities on Monday reported nine new virus cases.

South Korea battles resurgence of virus

South Korea counted its 11th straight day of triple-digit daily jumps in cases after social distancing restrictions were tightened nationwide.

Most of the 266 new cases reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, but new infections were also reported in other major cities, including Busan, Daejeong and Sejong.

KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said it’s likely the country will continue to report huge infection numbers in coming d ays as health workers scramble to trace and test contacts of virus carriers.

Officials consider the current outbreak South Korea’s biggest crisis since the emergence of Covid-19, given the population density of the capital region and the spread of the virus among various sources.

The country since Sunday has banned larger gatherings, shut down nightspots and churches and removed fans from professional sports nationwide.

Covid-19 cases in India surge past 3.1 million

India reported 61,408 infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload past 3.1 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

India crossed the 3 million cases milestone on Sunday, 17 days after it crossed the 2 million mark.

It is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind Brazil and the US globally.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours was 836, taking the total to 57,542.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 711 to 233,575

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 711 to 233,575, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by three to 9,272, the tally showed.

Mexico reports nearly 4,000 new cases

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,948 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection and 226 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 560,164 cases and 60,480 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Australia sees lowest daily rise in cases

The Australian state of Victoria reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in seven weeks, fuelling optimism that a deadly second wave there is subsiding.

Victoria reported 116 cases and 15 deaths from the virus during the past 24 hours, down from a peak of more than 700 cases early this month.

Australia saw a surge in infections in the past month in Melbourne, Victoria's capital and the country's second-largest city, but cases have been trending downward in recent days helped by a total lockdown.

China sees 8th day of no locally-transmissions

China reported 16 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland on Sunday, all of which were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the country's health authority said.

This compared with 12 new Covid-19 cases reported a day earlier, all imported too, and marked the eighth consecutive day of no locally-transmitted cases.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 84,967, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 27 new asymptomatic Covid-19 cases – patients who are infected with the coronavirus but not exhibiting any symptoms – compared with 15 such cases reported a day earlier.

Trump authorises convalescent plasma treatment

President Donald Trump announced the emergency authorisation of convalescent plasma for Covid-19 patients, in a move he called “a breakthrough,” one of his top health officials called “promising,” and other health experts said needs more study before it's celebrated.

The announcement came after days of White House officials suggesting there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease that has upended Trump’s reelection chances.

Brazil registers 3.6 million cases

Brazil reported 23,421 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 494 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Brazil has registered 3,605,783 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 114,744, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies