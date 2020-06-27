Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected nearly 9.9 million people and claimed more than 496,000 lives around the world. Here are the updates for June 27:

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman during a check-up camp for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai, India, June 26, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, June 27

Covid-19 cases in India surge past 500,000

India now has more than 500,000 confirmed cases, according to government figures that showed a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections.

Authorities said 15,685 people had died after another 385 fatalities were added to the toll in 24 hours. The pandemic is not expected to peak in India for several more weeks and experts say the number of cases could pass one million before the end of July.

More virus cases in Seoul

South Korea has reported 51 more virus cases as new clusters emerge in the densely populated Seoul area where people have been increasingly venturing out despite government warnings against complacency.

Thirty-five of the new cases are in the capital region, which is at the centre of a Covid-19 resurgence threatening to erase earlier gains against the virus.

Authorities are struggling to trace contacts and predict infection routes as new clusters pop up. Hundreds of infections have been linked to nightspots, church gatherings, restaurants and low-income workers who couldn’t afford to stay home.

China cases rise

China has reported an uptick in new virus cases a day after national health authorities said they expected an outbreak in Beijing to be brought under control soon.

The National Health Commission said that 21 more cases had been confirmed nationwide in the latest 24-hour period, including 17 in the nation’s capital.

City officials have temporarily shut a huge wholesale food market where the virus spread widely, re-closed schools and locked down some neighbourhoods. Anyone leaving Beijing is required to have a negative virus test result within the previous seven days. Many Chinese are traveling during a four-day holiday weekend that ends Sunday.

Australia begin mandatory quarantine

Australian health officials are expecting more virus cases as hundreds of nationals return from overseas to begin mandatory quarantine.

About 300 people are due to arrive in Adelaide this weekend from Mumbai, India, while hundreds are expected to follow from South America and Indonesia.

People in hotel quarantine will be tested for the coronavirus at the start and end of their 14-day isolation.

Federal judge blocks NY restrictions

A federal judge has blocked New York state from enforcing virus restrictions limiting indoor religious gatherings to 25 percent capacity when other types of gatherings are limited to 50 percent.

Judge Gary Sharpe acted to enjoin Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Attorney General Letitia James from enforcing some of the capacity restrictions put in place by executive order to contain the spread of the virus.

US sees largest single-day increase in cases

The United States' coronavirus cases rose by at least 40,870, it's largest single-day increase since the pandemic started, according to Reuters tally.

The US remains the world's most affected country by Covid-19 pandemic with more than 2.5 million infections and over 127,000 deaths.

Mexico reports 5,441 new cases, 719 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 5,441 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 719 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 208,392 cases and 25,779 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

UK won't quarantine arrivals from low-risk countries

Britain will ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower risk for the virus , the government said.

Official travel advice against all but essential travel outside Britain will also be eased for some countries and regions.

Taken together, these changes will make it easier for Britons to travel abroad for summer holidays.

Argentina tightens Buenos Aires lockdown

Argentina will extend and tighten a lockdown in and around Buenos Aires following a sharp rise in cases of the virus in recent weeks, said President Alberto Fernandez.

The South American country has done better than regional neighbours Brazil, Chile and Peru in controlling the pandemic overall. But it has seen a worrying recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the densely populated Argentine capital and surrounding Buenos Aires province.

Overall cases in the country have risen fivefold since late May, hitting over 50,000 on Thursday when there were 2,606 new confirmed daily cases.

The death toll stands at over 1,150.

Brazil registers 46,860 additional cases, 990 deaths

Brazil registered 46,860 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 990 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The nation has now registered 1,274,974 total confirmed cases of the virus and 55,961 deaths.

IMF approves emergency funding to Myanmar

The International Monetary Fund said it will provide Myanmar with $356.5 million in emergency funding, as the southeast Asian country battles an economic slump due to the pandemic.

"The Myanmar economy is being impacted by the outbreak of Covid-19 through a sharp decline in tourism and remittances and supply chain disruptions," Mitsuhiro Furusawa, IMF deputy managing director, said in a statement.

The fund "will help address Myanmar's urgent financing needs related to Covid-19 shock, and catalyze support from development partners."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies