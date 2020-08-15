Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 21.3 million people and has killed more than 762,000. Here are the updates for August 15:

New Zealand reports 7 new cases

New Zealand has reported seven cases of the new coronavirus for the last 24 hours as a lockdown in the country's biggest city, Auckland, was extended on Friday in response to the country's first coronavirus outbreak in months.

Six of the seven new cases have been linked to the cluster responsible for all the previous community cases, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a media briefing in Wellington.

The lockdown in Auckland, home to 1.7 million people, was extended for nearly two weeks, after New Zealand reported 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

Mexico's registers 511,369 cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 5,618 new confirmed cases of the virus and 615 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 511,369 cases and 55,908 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil registers 50,644 new cases

Brazil reported 50,644 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,060 new deaths, the health ministry said.

Overall, Brazil has reported 3,275,520 confirmed cases and 106,523 deaths.

US CDC reports 5,228,817 cases in total

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 5,228,817 cases of the virus, an increase of 52,799 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,169 to 166,317.

Barca defender Umtiti tests positive

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for the virus, the club announced.

"After the PCR tests carried out on Thursday, the first team player Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for Covid-19. The players is asymptomatic, is in good health and is isolating at home," read a Barca statement.

"The club has informed the relevant sporting and health authorities as well as tracing all the people who have had contact with the player so that they can undergo the corresponding PCR tests."

