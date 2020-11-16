Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 54 million people and killed over 1.3 million. Here are the updates for November 16:

Testing Center specialist uses a stick to hold out a test at a drive-in Covid-19 testing site in south Los Angeles, California on November 14, 2020. (AFP)

November 16, 2020:

Mainland China reports 8 new cases

Mainland China reported eight new cases on November 15, down from 13 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, rose to 14 from six a day earlier.

China's total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases now stands at 86,346, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Cases in US hit 11M

More than 11 million cases of the virus have now been reported in the US, with the most recent million coming in less than a week.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reached 11 million on Sunday. It had topped 10 million cases on November 9.

It took 300 days for the US to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.

The virus is spreading more rapidly across the US than it has at any time since the pandemic started.

Deaths are also on the rise, though not at the record high numbers reached in the spring.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths was more than 1,080 as of Saturday, more than 30% higher than it was two weeks earlier.

Covid-19 has now killed more than 246,000 people in the US, according to Johns Hopkins.

Worldwide, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths. The US has about 4% of the world’s population, but about a fifth of all reported cases.

Australia back on outbreak alert as state reports jump in cases

The Australian state of South Australia reported 14 new cases on Monday from three cases the previous day, which prompted a neighbouring state to reimpose border controls and the federal government to offer help.

South Australia ended a months-long streak of no Covid-19 infections on Sunday, reporting three locally-acquired coronavirus cases after a worker from a quarantine hotel infected family members, the authorities said.

The cases raised concerns of a new outbreak.

Western Australia, which borders South Australia, said it was introducing mandatory virus testing and a 14-day quarantine for interstate arrivals, tightening its border control soon after letting in people from elsewhere in the country.

Joe Biden's science advisors to meet soon with vaccine makers

Joe Biden’s scientific advisers will meet with vaccine makers in coming days as the presidential transition remains stalled because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge that he lost the election.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says the delayed handoff is especially problematic during a public health crisis.

Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been through multiple presidential transitions during 36 years of government service.

He likens the process to runners passing on the baton in a relay race, saying, “You don’t want to stop and then give it to somebody. You want to just essentially keep going.”

Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, says the consultations with pharmaceutical companies will begin this week.

Argentina talks hit as IMF delegate tests positive for Covid

Economy Minister Martin Guzman and other Argentine officials were placed in preventive isolation Sunday after a member of a visiting IMF mission tested positive for Covid-19, the government said.

The International Monetary Fund team has been in Buenos Aires since Tuesday for talks on a new rescue package for the crisis-ravaged South American country.

"All of those who had meetings with the IMF team are isolated and will be tested according to established protocols," the government said in a statement, adding that none of the Argentine officials had shown symptoms of the disea se.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said earlier in New York that one of the eight members of the IMF mission had tested positive during routine tests on Saturday. He said the member would be tested again on Sunday to confirm the initial finding.

"Upon learning the results," Rice said, "the team immediately informed the Argentine authorities and went into self-isolation."

"The IMF team in coordination with the authorities also initiated contact tracing protocols to advise all persons with whom the IMF team met over the past week about the positive test," he said.

"The team will continue its work and will hold any further meetings virtually."

India to fly in medical staff, ramp up testing amid rising cases in Delhi

India will fly doctors in from other regions, double the quantity of tests carried out and ensure people wear masks in efforts to contain the coronavirus spread in the capital New Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

"Amit Shah also directed that the hospital capacity and availability of other medical infrastructure should be ramped up considerably," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Sunday

While India's daily increase in cases has been under the 50,000 mark for eight straight days, around half it s record peak, the city state of Delhi has recorded over 7,000 cases a day over the last five days - a record level.

"Delhi has witnessed a huge surge in daily active cases which is likely to worsen over next few weeks," India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet on Sunday.

India will also employ retired doctors, conduct door-to-door surveys and employ increased tracking to fight the spread of the virus in Delhi, Vardhan said.

British PM self-isolating after contact with Covid-positive person

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after someone he was in contact with tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, a spokesman said Sunday.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic," the Downing Street spokesman added.

Johnson was hospitalised with coronavirus in April. This time round "the PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19", the spokesman said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies