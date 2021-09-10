Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 4.6M people and infected almost 224M globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 10:

A sign advertises the availability of Covid-19 vaccine doses during a lockdown to curb an outbreak in Sydney, Australia, September 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, September 10, 2021

Cases rise in Australia's Victoria as regions exit lockdown

Australia's Victoria state has reported its biggest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases this year, the majority in Melbourne, as most other regions in the state exited lockdown.

Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's worst outbreak, has reported 1,542 new locally acquired cases, its biggest one-day rise in the pandemic, topping the previous high of 1,533 hit last week.

Officials have announced plans to bring Melbourne and Sydney out of extended lockdowns in coming weeks, despite infections continuing to rise in both of the country's two biggest cities.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews, whose state reported 334 new locally acquired cases and one death, has said lockdown restrictions in Melbourne will not be eased until 70 percent of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, which is expected around September 23.

The shift to a strategy of living with, rather than suppressing, the virus after hitting national vaccine coverage of 70-80 percent is part of a four-stage national reopening plan unveiled by the federal government in July.

Los Angeles makes vaccines compulsory for school kids

Children aged 12 or over who attend public schools in Los Angeles will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the start of next year, city education chiefs said, the first such requirement by a major education board in the United States.

The vote by the Los Angeles Unified School District – the second biggest in the country – comes as the United States grapples with surging coronavirus numbers, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

It also came as US President Joe Biden set out tough new nationwide rules designed to stanch the flood of new infections, ordering companies with 100 or more personnel to ensure all of them are vaccinated, and requiring that all federal employees and contractors also get the shots.

Brazil registers 753 deaths

Brazil has registered 753 Covid-19 deaths and 30,891 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 585,174 coronavirus deaths and 20,958,899 confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 730 deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 14,828 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 730 more deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,479,999 and the death toll to 266,150.

US doubles fines for travellers not wearing masks

The Transportation Security Administration is doubling fines for first-time offenders who fail to wear masks, effective on Friday, and said repeat offenders could face fines as high as $3,000.

The White House said President Biden was directing the higher fines to "ensure that masking requirements remain in place on the other modes of transportation as we continue to battle Covid-19."

TSA said the new fines will "be $500-$1,000 for first offenders and $1,000-$3,000 for second offenders."

