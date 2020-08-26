Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 24 million people and killed over 822,233. Here are updates for August 26:

A person wearing a face mask walks past Victoria Police, Airforce and ADF personne n Melbourne, Australia, August 21, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Australia's Victoria state sees 2nd deadliest day

Australia's Victoria state recorded its second-most deadly day of the coronavirus pandemic with 24 deaths, although fewer new infections were detected at the halfway mark of a strict six-week lockdown.

The southeastern state detected 149 new cases compared with 148 reported on Tuesday, well down on the peak of more than 700 daily cases on August 5. The record daily death toll was 25 reported last week.

Victoria's government wants to extend a state of emergency by another year to combat the spread of the virus, allowing it to prolong or reimpose lockdowns over that period.

China reports 15 new imported cases

China has reported 15 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland, compared with 14 cases reported a day earlier, according to the country's health authority.

All of the new cases reported were imported infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement, marking the 10th consecutive day of no locally-transmitted cases.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 84,996, while the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,634.

The commission also reported 14 new asymptomatic cases, down from 16 reported a day earlier.

China does not classify these symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

Mexico registers nearly 5,000 new cases

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,916 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 650 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 568,621 cases and 61,450 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil records more than 1,000 new deaths

Brazil registered an additional 1,271 Covid-19 deaths and 47,134 new cases over the last 24 hours, the nation's health ministry said on Tuesday.

The country has now registered 116,580 total deaths and 3,669,995 total confirmed cases.

Qatar has highest per-capita cases, lowest deaths

Qatar has the world's highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate but one of the lowest death rates, due to extensive testing, a young population and lavish healthcare spending.

With 40,702 cases per million since the pandemic began, Qatar is well ahead of next-placed Bahrain, which has seen nearly 29,000 cases per million, and San Marino at just over 21,000.

South Africa sees 149 more deaths

South Africa has recorded 149 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 13,308, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said late Tuesday.

Mkhize said 1,567 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of confirmed cases at 613,017.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies