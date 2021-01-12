Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected over 91 million people globally and claimed more than 1.9 million lives. Here are the updates for January 12:

In this January 5, 2021 file photo, a LifeLine Ambulance arrives at the CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles. (AP)

Tuesday, January 12, 2021:

Virus deaths surge in California

The coronavirus death toll in California has reached 30,000, another staggering milestone as the nation's most populous state endures the worst surge of the nearly yearlong pandemic.

Newly confirmed infections are rising at a dizzying rate of more than a quarter-million a week and during the weekend, a record 1,163 deaths were reported.

Los Angeles County is one of the epicentres and health officials there are telling residents to wear a mask even when at home if they go outside regularly and live with someone elderly or otherwise at high risk.

“The damaging impact to our families and local hospitals from this surge is the worst disaster our county has experienced for decades,” health director Barbara Ferrer said.

New Zealand to ask for negative virus test before flying in

New Zealand will ask international travellers from most countries to show negative Covid-19 test results before boarding flights to the country as new contagious variants of the virus spread globally.

"Given the high rates of infection in many countries and evidence of the global spread of more transmissible variants, it's clear that most global air routes will be of critical concern for the foreseeable future," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement.

Hipkins said the pre-departure test requirement would soon expand to all countries and territories excluding Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Island nations.

Travelers would still have to complete the 14-day mandatory quarantine and undergo testing upon arrival in New Zealand.

Australia records handful of new cases

Australia has recorded a handful of new locally acquired coronavirus cases, with frictions increasing between state leaders over the best approach to manage and contain the outbreaks.

The northern state of Queensland recorded one new case of the UK strain last week, which triggered a three-day lockdown over the weekend to Monday. The country's most populous state of New South Wales logged five new locally acquired infections.

Including cases from returning travellers in hotel quarantine, Queensland registered three new cases and New South Wales logged 16 new cases. Victoria recorded no community infections for a sixth consecutive day.

Premier Mark McGowan of Western Australia said that Australia "could rest a lot easier" if Covid-19 was eliminated in NSW. Western Australia has not seen any locally acquired infections in nine months.

That is in contrast to the national suppression policy that others contend is the most appropriate option if Australia continues to accept returning travellers from overseas.

"We've had Covid deaths in this nation but we are going to have more deaths from mental health, from people being locked away in isolation," NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told media. "Stop lecturing us, look after your own backyard."

Mexico could buy 24 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Mexico is considering acquiring 24 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and will receive its first batch of AstraZeneca jabs from Argentina to finish production of them, a top Mexican health official said.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who travelled to Buenos Aires last week to discuss Argentina's vaccination campaign using Sputnik and the production of AstraZeneca's vaccine, said Mexico reached agreements to potentially acquire the Russian vaccine.

"We're thinking that we could use up to 24 million doses of this vaccine, for 12 million people," considering that Sputnik requires two doses, Lopez-Gatell told a regular evening news conference.

Japan to widen state of emergency beyond Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has told a meeting of ruling party executives he would declare a state of emergency for the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to stem the spread of Covid-19, Kyodo news reported.

Responding to pressure from Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures in eastern Japan, Suga last week declared a one-month state of emergency for that region until February 7.

But the number of coronavirus cases has also climbed in the west, prompting Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to seek a state of emergency too.

The government is finalising plans to do so, and could also consider adding the central prefectures of Aichi, home to Toyota Motor Corp, and Gifu, Kyodo reported, citing government sources.

Adding those five prefectures would mean a state of emergency for about half of Japan's population of 126 million people.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,802

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,802 to 1,933,826, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 891 to 41,577, the tally showed.

Malaysian king declares emergency to fight virus

Malaysia's king Tuesday declared a nationwide state of emergency to fight a surge in cases that threatens to overwhelm the country's healthcare system.

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah "is of the opinion that the outbreak in the country is at a very critical stage and that there was a need for the emergency," said a statement from the national palace.

WHO rules out Covid-19 herd immunity for 2021

Scientists at the World Health Organization warned that mass vaccinations would not bring about herd immunity to the virus this year, even as one leading producer boosted its production forecast.

German company BioNTech said it could produce millions more doses of its coronavirus doses than originally expected this year, boosting production forecast from 1.3 to two billion.

The announcement by BioNTech, which partnered with US firm Pfizer to produce the first vaccine approved in the West, was a boost to countries struggling to deliver the jabs.

But the company also warned that Covid-19 would "likely be come an endemic disease", and said vaccines would need to fight against the emergence of new viral variants and a "naturally waning immune response".

Later Monday, the WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned it would take time to produce and administer enough vaccine doses to halt the spread of the virus.

"We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021," she said, stressing the need to maintain physical distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing to rein in the pandemic.

Portugal's president tests positive

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who is seeking a second term in an election on January 24, has tested positive but has so far shown no symptoms.

The 72-year-old had one major presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday, as well as a meeting with health experts to discuss the details of a planned lockdown to be announced on Wednesday, but his office said he had already cancelled all his public appearances.

In a statement shared on his official website, Rebelo de Sousa's office said the president has already informed Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Health Minister Marta Temido of the situation.

Rebelo de Sousa will self-isolate at his official residence in Lisbon, the statement said.

Almost 30,000 new daily cases in Brazil

Brazil reported 25,822 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 480 deaths, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 8,131,612 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 203,580, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

Dodger Stadium testing site to become vaccine centre

Los Angeles will convert its huge Dodger Stadium coronavirus testing site into a mass vaccination center this week, officials said, as the hard-hit city races to ramp up its sluggish inoculation program.

Currently the nation's largest testing site, the baseball stadium's parking lot will be used to more than triple the daily vaccinations administered in the nation's second-largest city, and eventually serve 12,000 people daily, the mayor's office said.

"From early on in this pandemic, Dodger Stadium has been home base for our testing infrastructure," Mayor Eric Garcetti said late Sunday.

"Vaccines are the surest route to defeating this virus and charting a course to recovery," he added.

The move follows mounting criticism of Los Angeles' vaccination campaign, which has seen less than one-third of roughly half a million doses received from Pfizer and Moderna administered so far.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom said California's vaccination rollout was "not good enough," and vowed to inoculate an additional one million over nine days while earmarking $372 million from his annual budget.

Dodger Stadium will end its current testing role la te Monday before undergoing a transition "into a mass vaccination center by the end of the week," a statement said.

South Africa extends restrictions as surge continues

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa extended recently imposed restrictions and placed curbs on land border traffic, as the country grapples with an unprecedented surge in cases fuelled by a new virus strain.

The continent's most industrialised economy and worst-hit country went back into partial lockdown last month to stem flaring infections.

Alcohol sales were banned to ease pressure on emergency wards, large gatherings prohibited, parks shut and a 9 pm curfew imposed to limit exposure.

Ramaphosa on Monday said those measures would be extended until further notice.

Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park

Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive in what is believed to be the first cases among such primates in captivity.

The park’s executive director, Lisa Peterson, told The Associated Press on Monday that eight gorillas that live together at the park are believed to have the virus and several have been coughing.

It appears the infection came from a member of the park’s wildlife care team that also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic. Veterinarians are closely monitoring the gorillas who will remain in their habitat at the park, north of San Diego, Peterson said.

While other wildlife has contracted the coronavirus from minks to tigers, the gorilla cases are believed to be the first reported from a zoo in the United States and possibly the world.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies