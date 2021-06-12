Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 3.8 million people and infected over 176 million globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for June 12:

A teacher conducts a class at the Ignacio Zaragoza elementary school in Mexico City, Mexico June 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, June 12

Mexico says Covid-19 has affected a fourth of its population

About a quarter of Mexico's 126 million people are estimated to have been infected with the coronavirus, the health ministry has said, far more than the country's confirmed infections.

The 2020 National Health and Nutrition Survey (Ensanut) showed that about 31.1 million people have had the virus, the ministry said in a statement, citing Tonatiuh Barrientos, an official at the National Institute of Public Health.

The estimate was given as the country recorded 3,282 new cases and 243 more fatalities, taking its total number of confirmed infections to 2,448,820 and the death toll to 229,823.

India registers 4,002 deaths

India has recorded more than 4,000 new deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

It said 4,002 deaths were registered, taking the total to 367,081.

The country also saw 84,332 new cases in the last 24 hours, it lowest in 70 days. Infections now stand at 29.3 million.

India announced on June 10 a total of 6,148 deaths – the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Health officials, however, said the spike was because of northern Bihar state revising its death toll.

A statement late Friday said the number of vaccine doses administered reached 249,316,572.

India has the second-highest number of infections in the world after the US.

It is third behind only the US and Brazil in fatalities.

Taiwan reports 250 cases

Taiwan has reported 250 new domestic infections, down from the previous day's figure of 286.

Australia's Victoria state reports 1 new case

Australia's Victoria state, which emerged from a strict lockdown earlier this week, has recorded one new community case of the virus, the government said via Twitter.

Investigations are underway as to how the person contracted the infection, authorities said.

The outbreak, which triggered the two-week snap lockdown late last month, has now seen 91 cases since May 24.

Brazil looks at extending expiry date of J&J vaccines

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa has met with representatives of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen to discuss extending the expiry date of a batch of 3 million doses of its vaccine bought by the South American nation.

The batch of vaccines expires on June 27.

Janssen is proposing extending the expiry to four-and-a-half months from three at present, as approved on Thursday by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Anvisa said in a statement.

The health regulator is expected to follow the FDA's approval. A decision will come next week, Anvisa said.

The vaccines are the first batch of Janssen's single shot that Brazil hopes to receive to speed up its slow vaccination program. The country is facing the third-deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside of the United States.

Brazil signed a deal with Janssen to receive 38 million doses for delivery in the last quarter of this year, but Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced on Thursday that a first batch would arrive earlier. He did not say when.

California to lift most of state’s virus rules

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will lift most of the state’s coronavirus rules.

The order Newsom signed on Friday takes effect on Tuesday. It will end the state’s stay-at-home order and its various amendments.

Starting on Tuesday, there will be no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements for businesses. Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places.

Newsom said he will not end the statewide declaration of emergency. That ensures the governor has the power to alter or suspend state laws in the future.

That has angered Republican lawmakers who say the declaration is unnecessary.

Argentina issues emergency approval to China's single-dose Cansino vaccine

Argentina has approved the emergency use of the single-dose vaccine developed by Cansino Biologics Inc, aiming to bolster its portfolio of the critical jabs as the country faces a harsh second wave of the disease, further complicating its recovery from a lengthy recession.

The health ministry said in a statement that Argentina had signed an agreement for the delivery of 5.4 million doses of the vaccine, adding delivery would "advance depending on their availability."

At present, Argentina with a population 45 million, is reporting the third highest number of new infections each day behind India and Brazil, according to Reuters data, and has registered a total of almost 85,000 deaths from the disease and 4.1 million cases.

Using a combination of the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine, the vaccine by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm and another developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, it has so far inoculated 12.6 million people with at least one dose and 3.2 million people with two, with the pace picking up in recent months as vaccine delivery has accelerated.

US administers 306.5 mln doses of vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 306,509,795 doses of vaccines and distributed 373,413,945 doses in the country as of Friday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

Those figures were up from the 305,687,618 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 10 out of 372,830,865 doses delivered.

The agency said 172,758,350 people had received at least one dose, while 142,095,530 people were fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 am ET on Friday.

Brazil reports 85,149 new cases and 2,216 deaths

Brazil has had 85,149 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,216 deaths, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has registered 17,296,118 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 484,235, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Novavax says vaccine candidate shows immune response against Beta variant

Novavax Inc has said its vaccine candidate showed immune response and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant, which was originally identified in South Africa, in three animal and human studies.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies