Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 23 million people with over 803,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for August 22:

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen inside an ICU for patients suffering from Covid-19, at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, in New Delhi, India on July 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, August 22, 2020

India records major jump in cases

India has recorded another 24-hour jump in infections as the disease spreads across the country’s southern states after plateauing in the capital and the financial center of Mumbai.

India’s Health Ministry reported 69,878 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,975,701.

Globally India has been reporting the biggest daily rise in cases for 18 consecutive days.

Some 2.2 million people have recovered from the disease in India since the first case was diagnosed in late January.

India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 55,794 deaths give it the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

Biden ready to shut down America to fight virus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would do whatever was needed to keep the country safe amid the pandemic even if that meant shutting down the country.

Biden made the comment in an interview with ABC.

The interview airs Sunday night, but clips were provided Friday.

Biden says, “I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus.” He adds that if scientists recommended shutting down the country, “I would shut it down.”

President Donald Trump is encouraging schools to reopen and people to get back to work.

The US has had more than 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 175,000 deaths.

China reports no local transmissions

Health officials in China say in their Saturday report on the coronavirus that the country had no locally transmitted infections in the latest 24-hour period, though 22 cases were confirmed in Chinese arriving from abroad.

The local spread of the virus appears to have been contained in mainland China.

South Korea implements stricter measures to fight pandemic

South Korea says tougher social distancing guidelines to curb the spread will be rolled out nationwide starting on Sunday as it battles a new outbreak of the disease spreading from the capital, Seoul.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 315 new domestic coronavirus infections as of midnight Friday, the latest in a string of triple digit increases in new local cases which take the country's tally to 17,002 with 309 deaths.

South Korea used advanced contact tracing and widespread testing to contain its first outbreak, but Asia’s fourth-largest economy has experienced persistent outbreaks in recent weeks, mostly in and around densely populated Seoul and the surrounding areas.

Australia's Victoria state records 13 new deaths

Australia's second most populous state, Victoria has reported 13 new virus deaths in the last 24 hours while new infections in the hotspot state has remained below 200 for the second consecutive day.

Other than in Victoria, which accounts for over 80% of the country's virus deaths due to a second wave of infections, Australia has large avoided the high casualty numbers of many nations with about 24,500 infections and 485 deaths.

The state reported 182 new daily infections, down from over 700 a day two weeks ago.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by more than 2,000

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increases by 2,034 to 232,082.

The data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed that the country's death toll also rose by 7 to 9,267.

Ukraine reports 2,328 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered a record 2,328 virus cases in the past 24 hours.

The data given by the national council of security and defence surpassed the previous single-day record of 2,134, reported on Thursday.

Total cases are at 102,971, with 2,244 deaths.

Brazil daily fatalities again exceed 1,000

Brazil has reported 30,355 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,054 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours.

Brazil has now registered 3,532,330 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 113,358, the health ministry said on Friday, marking the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.

Mexico reports 5,928 new cases, 504 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,928 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 504 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 549,734 cases and 59,610 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico's famous floating gardens reopen

The famous “floating gardens” of Xochimilco have reopened to visitors after a five-month lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

The canals that run through man-made islands created by the Aztecs on what is now the south side of Mexico City provide a popular day trip for tourists, with flat-bottom boats plying the water and mariachis playing music.

The tourism industry in Mexico accounts for 8.7 percent of the country's gross domestic product, and has been left gasping by the pandemic as both domestic and foreign tourists stay home.

Mexico City, which has nearly 90,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and about 10,000 deaths, is still on the second-highest form of alert.

Tourism has long been particularly important for Xochimilco, where borough officials have long struggled to defend the islands, known as "chinampas," from encroaching development.

Germany issues travel warnings for Brussels, French Guyana

Germany has warned against travel to Brussels because of the high rate of coronavirus infections in the Belgian capital, which is also home to the main organs of the European Union.

The German Foreign Ministry warned against non-essential travel to EU regions where there have been more than 50 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past week. Belgium's province of Antwerp is already subject to a warning.

"There is currently a warning in place for non-essential, tourist travel to the capital Brussels and the province of Antwerp," the ministry said on its travel advice website.

The restrictions mean returnees face a compulsory virus test and two weeks' quarantine if they refuse.

The ministry also issued a warning against travel to French Guyana, the French overseas province in South America that is home to the European Space Agency's main spaceport.

Travellers from France to UK need to self certify they do not have virus symptoms

Travellers from France to the United Kingdom will be required to self certify that they are not suffering coronavirus symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed case within 14 days preceding travel, the British government said on Friday.

US closes lanes, adds checks at Mexico border

The United States has closed lanes at select ports of entry at the border with Mexico and will conduct more secondary checks in a bid to limit non-essential travel and the spread of coronavirus, according to a US Customs and Border Protection official.

Non-essential travel has been restricted at the border for several months, but has mostly been applied to Mexican citizens. The new measures appeared to be aimed at US citizens and legal residents living in Mexico.

"The vast majority of cross-border travel by US citizens and lawful permanent residents is for purposes that are not deemed essential," El Paso CBP spokesman Roger Maier said.

Fifteen Minnesotans catch virus at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Fifteen Minnesota residents have contracted the coronavirus after being exposed during the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to Minnesota health officials.

One patient was hospitalized as of Friday, said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health. The first Sturgis-linked case was reported on Thursday, she said, while the 14 others were added Friday.

“We’re expecting that we’re going to see many more cases associated with Sturgis," Ehresmann said during a briefing for reporters.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies