Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected almost 23 million people with over 797,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for August 21:

A man rides his bicycle past a graffiti, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India, July 17, 2020 (Reuters)

Friday, August 21, 2020

Irish agriculture minister to resign over breach

Irish Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary is resigning over his attendance this week at a social event with more than 80 people which may have breached pandemic regulations, a number of media outlets reported.

Calleary apologised "unreservedly" late on Thursday for attending a hotel dinner hosted by the Irish parliament's golf society, a day after the government significantly tightened nationwide restrictions to try to rein in a spike in cases.

Germany's cases rise by 1,427

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 1,427 to 230,048, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 7 to 9,260, the tally showed.

UK government debt exceeds $2.6 trillion for first time

British government debt has exceeded $2.6 trillion for the first time following large state borrowing as the pandemic pushed the UK economy deep into recession, official data showed.

At the end of July, total accumulated debt hit $2.61 trillion, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

The debt increased by $301 billion compared with July 2019.

Hungary to tighten border crossing

Hungary will tighten border crossing rules from September 1 to prevent the spread of the virus as the number of new infections is rising in neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio.

Orban, a nationalist who has been in power for more than a decade, also said the government would draft a two-year plan to boost the economy by the middle of next month, after a deeper-than-expected 13.6 percent plunge in second-quarter economic output.

Infections in India surpass 2.9 million

India’s virus caseload crosses 2.9 million with a surge of 68,898 in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry also reported 983 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,849.

India has been recording at least 50,000 new infections per day since mid-July.

Four of India’s 28 states now account for 63 percent of fatalities and 54.6 percent of cases.

Western Maharashtra state and three southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-hit.

The Health Ministry said more than 900,000 tests are being done and the rate of tests that are positive for the virus is averaging 8 percent, but it will be lowered through isolation, tracking and clinical management.

Chinese mining company used vaccine in PNG

A Chinese mining company in Papua New Guinea claims to have immunised employees against the pandemic in an apparent vaccination trial, a newspaper reported.

The South Pacific island nation’s Health Minister Papua Jelta Wong said his department was investigating the claim by Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Ltd., The Australian reported.

National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned disease vaccine testing or trials in Papua New Guinea on Thursday and later noted the National Department of Health had not approved any trials.

Lebanon prepares for lockdown after port disaster

Lebanon is to partially close down for two weeks to stem a string of record daily infection rates that have brought the number of virus cases to 10,952, including 113 deaths.

Authorities fear Lebanon's fragile health sector would struggle to cope with a further spike in virus cases, especially after some hospitals near the port were damaged in the explosion.

They have said the new lockdown measures, which include a nighttime curfew from 0300 GMT to 1500 GMT, will not affect the clean-up or aid effort in areas ravaged by the blast.

Venice Film Festival requires participants to wear masks

The Venice Film Festival is requiring participants at the first in-person cinema showcase of the pandemic era to wear face masks during screenings and take a virus test if they’re arriving from outside Europe.

According to guidelines published Thursday, fans and the general public will be kept away from the red carpet during the Sept. 2-12 festival, and movie-goers will have to buy tickets and reserve seats online to ensure every other seat is left vacant.

Seoul surge spreading across South Korea

South Korea added its most new virus cases in months on Friday, driven by a surge around the capital that appears to be spreading nationwide.

The 324 new infections was its highest single day total since early March and the eighth consecutive triple-digit daily increase.

Most of the people recently infected live in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region, where health workers are scrambling to track transmissions from various sources, including churches, restaurants, schools and workers.

But the new infections reported Friday were fro m practically all of South Korea's major cities, including Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Sejong and Daegu, the southeastern city that was the epicenter of a massive outbreak in late February and March.

The newest figures reported by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the nation's caseload to 16,670, including 309 deaths.

Latin America death toll passes 250,000 mark

The number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in Latin America has passed 250,000, as the virus continues to devastate the region.

The grim milestone was passed as Brazil reported 1,204 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry.

Brazil reported 45,323 new cases of the coronavirus.

The country has now registered 3,501,975 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 112,304, the health ministry said on Thursday.

New Zealand defers lockdown decision

New Zealand has reported 11 new cases of coronavirus, and put off a decision about easing restrictions in its biggest city of Auckland to next week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would announce on Monday whether the government would ease alert level 3 restrictions enforced in Auckland, and level 2 measures in the rest of the country.

Of the new Covid-19 cases, nine were in the community while two were imported.

Mexico tops 59,100 deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,775 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 625 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 543,806 cases and 59,106 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Japan to ease entry curbs on foreigners with resident visas

Japan plans to ease its Covid-19 entry restrictions on foreign nationals with resident visas from next month, public broadcaster NHK reported, after an outcry over the emotional and economic hardship that the measures are inflicting.

Re-entry will be permitted for visa holders including permanent residents and exchange students on condition that they undergo testing for the coronavirus and quarantine for 14 days, the same policy that now applies to Japanese citizens re-entering the country, NHK reported on Friday.

Sen. Cassidy tests positive for coronavirus

US Senator Bill Cassidy has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing some Covid-19 symptoms.

He said he is quarantining in Louisiana.

The Republican senator, 62, who is running for reelection on November 3, is experiencing “mild symptoms that began this morning,” from Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, his spokesperson Cole Avery said.

Cassidy is at least the 13th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus and only the second senator.

Australia's Victoria reports lowest rise in cases in five weeks

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in more than five weeks, fuelling optimism that the spread of the virus has further eased.

Victoria, which has become the country's Covid-19 hot spot, logged 179 new cases in the last 24 hours, compared with 240 a day earlier.

The state reported nine deaths from the virus, versus 13 fatalities on the previous day.

A flare-up in infections forced authorities two weeks ago to impose a nightly curfew and shut large parts of the state's economy but new daily cases have slowed in recent days, allaying fears of a nationwide second wave.

Germany to take on more debt in 2021

Germany will need to take on yet more debt in 2021 to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

"Next year we will continue to be forced to suspend the debt rule and spend considerable funds to protect the health of citizens and stabilise the economy," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in an interview with the Funke media group, referring to Germany's cherished policy of keeping a balanced budget.

Scholz already plans to borrow around 218 billion euros ($258 billion) this year to help pay for a huge rescue package to steer the country through the coronavirus-induced downturn, blasting through a financial crisis-era "debt brake" written into the constitution.

World Bank chief warns extreme poverty could surge by 100 mn

The coronavirus pandemic may have driven as many as 100 million people back into extreme poverty.

The World Bank previously estimated that 60 million people would fall into extreme poverty due to Covid-19, but the new estimate puts the deterioration at 70 to 100 million.

World Bank President David Malpass said "that number could go higher" if the pandemic worsens or drags on.

The situation makes it "imperative" that creditors reduce the amount of debt held by poor countries at risk, going beyond the commitment to suspend debt payments, Malpass said in an interview with AFP.

Even so, more countries will be obliged to restructure their debt.

"The debt vulnerabilities are high, and the imperative of getting light at the end of the tunnel so that new investors can come in is substantial," Malpass said.

Advanced economies in the Group of 20 already have committed to suspending debt payments from the poorest nations through the end of the year, and there is growing support for extending that moratorium into next year amid a pandemic that's killed nearly 800,000 people and sickened more than 25 million worldwide.

But Malpass said that will not be enough, since the economic downturn means those countries, which already are struggling to provide a safety net for their citizens, will not be in a better position to deal with the payments.

Arcturus in talks with dozen countries for vaccine supply deals

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is in discussions with about a dozen countries for supply deals of its coronavirus vaccine that is currently in early human testing.

The U.S.-based company is talking to some countries in Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia, as well as with several U.S. government agencies, the company's chief executive officer Joseph Payne told Reuters on Thursday.

There are "approximately a dozen countries that we're in conversations with," Payne said.

Arcturus recently began testing its vaccine in humans in an early-to-mid stage study, lagging rivals such as Moderna Incand Pfizer Inc, that have begun late-stage trials of their experimental coronavirus vaccines.

The company on Tuesday signed a supply agreement with Israel for delivery of an initial 1 million doses, with the potential to buy additional doses – a deal that could eventually be worth$275 million, pending regulatory approval.

The company has also received $10 million from the Singapore government to develop its vaccine, access to which could go to the country first if the vaccine is approved.

The negotiations with other countries are focused on two "levers", Payne said: the number of doses involved and clinical trial support.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies