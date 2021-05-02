Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.2M people and infected over 152M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 2:

A medical worker receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Ibn Sina Hospital in Syria's northwestern Idlib city on May 1, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, May 2:

Vaccine campaign kicks off amid case-surge in northern Syria's Idlib

A Covid-19 vaccine campaign has kicked off in Syria’s last opposition-held enclave, with a 45-year-old front-line nurse becoming the first to receive a UN-secured jab.

Nizar Fattouh, a nurse in Ibn Sina Hospital in Idlib city, received one of 53,800 AstraZeneca vaccines delivered to northwest Syria through Turkey on April 21.

The vaccines come amid a new surge of infections in the war-torn country. Syria's supplies of oxygen are depleted and its hospitals were already overwhelmed from 10 years of conflict and deteriorating health care services.

India's daily deaths spike



India's new coronavirus cases have dipped marginally but deaths due to the infection jumped by a record 3,689, with one more state going into lockdown as the nation's creaky healthcare system is unable to cope with a massive caseload.

Authorities reported 392,488 new cases in the previous 24 hours to push total cases to 19.56 million. So far, the virus has killed 215,542 people.

Indian hospitals, morgues and crematoriums have been overwhelmed as the country has reported more than 300,000 daily cases for more than 10 days straight.

Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths

Thailand's Health Ministry has reported 1,940 new virus cases, while deaths hit 21 for a second day, the highest daily number of fatalities since the pandemic began.

Thailand largely controlled the virus early in the pandemic through shutdowns and strict border controls. But a deadly third wave that begin in early April includes the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant and has accounted for about half of its total cases and deaths.

Sunday's numbers brought the country's total confirmed infections since the pandemic began last year to 68,984.

Australia's Perth at risk of second snap-lockdown with three new infections

Australia's fourth-largest city is facing prospects of its second snap lockdown in two weeks, officials said, after a hotel quarantine security guard in Perth and two of his housemates tested positive for the virus.

Western Australia (WA) Premier Mark McGowan said late on Saturday he had yet to decide whether the state's capital city, which last week emerged from a three-day snap lockdown after reporting one infection, would go into lockdown on Sunday.

"Our restrictions in place, and the use of masks, and the ability of our contact tracers and testing give us the ability to hold on a lockdown decision," McGowan told reporters late on Saturday.

Cambodia reports 730 cases

Cambodia has reported 730 new virus cases, the health ministry said in a statement, as the country struggles to contain a wave of infections that emerged about two months ago.

The Southeast Asian nation has recorded one of the world's smallest virus caseloads, but the recent outbreak that was first detected in late February has caused infections to climb to 14,520, with 103 deaths.

Germany's cases rise by 16,290

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 16,290 to 3,416,822, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 110 to 83,192, the tally showed.

Brazil registers 2,656 Covid-19 deaths

Brazil has registered 2,656 Covid-19 deaths and 66,964 new confirmed cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 406,437 total coronavirus deaths and 14,725,975 total confirmed cases.

New cases in Brazil have fallen off a late March peak, but remain high by historical standards. Total deaths in the country are second only to the United States.

Mexico's confirmed death toll rises to 217,168



Mexico's health ministry reported 3,025 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 261 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,347,780 and fatalities to 217,168.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

China reports 15 new cases

China reported 15 new mainland Covid-19 cases, down from 16 cases a day earlier, said the country's national health authority.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 16 compared with 16 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,686, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Jordan detects three cases of Indian Covid-19 variant

Jordan detected three cases of the Indian Covid-19 variant in people who had not travelled, the health minister told state-owned Al Mamlaka TV.

"Two cases were recorded in Amman and one in Zarqa in people who did not travel, which confirms that the emergence of mutated cases does not necessarily have to come from outside, but rather as a result of specific reproduction," Minister Firas Al Hawari told Al Mamlaka TV.

Jordan recorded on Saturday 704 cases of Covid-19 with 35 deaths, bringing the total cases detected in the kingdom to 712,077 with 8,871 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies